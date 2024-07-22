Heading 3
july 22, 2024
10 dishes to not miss out in Bhutan
Bhutan’s specialty, Ema Datshi is a spicy stew made with red chilies, cheese, and tomatoes; a must-try at local joints
Ema Datshi
Image: Freepik
This popular Bhutanese dish is a spicy gravy made with dried beef, and chilies, offering a unique and wholesome taste
Shakam Paa
Image: Freepik
A vegetarian stew made with potatoes, and cheese, Kewa Datshi is a delicious comfort food that is eaten as a proper meal
Kewa Datshi
Image: Freepik
This healthy and quick vegetarian dish is made with rice, and fresh veggies, Zow Shungo is commonly found on the streets of Bhutan
Zow Shungo
Image: Freepik
This hearty, chicken curry, enhanced with ginger, is best enjoyed with red rice and is a staple of Bhutanese food
Jasha Maru
Image: Freepik
A savory pork gravy mixed with hill vegetables, and chilies, Phaksha Paa is one of the most famous street foods to try
Image: Freepik
Phaksha Paa
A local favorite food made with tripe, vegetables, and spices, Goep is a must-try for any foodies looking for unique flavors
Goep
Image: Freepik
A simple yet flavorful sausage made from meat, rice, and Sichuan pepper, Juma showcases the Chinese influence in Bhutanese cuisine
Juma
Image: Freepik
This yak meat jerky, topped with fermented cheese, offers a delightful alternative to beef jerky
Yasha Shakam
Image: Freepik
A refreshing side dish made from cucumbers, onions, chilies, cheese, and coriander. Goen Hogey will enhance your meal
Goen Hogey
Image: Freepik
