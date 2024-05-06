Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 06, 2024

10 dishes to savor in Japan

Sushi combines raw fish with vineyard rice, offering a variety of flavors from creamy sea urchin to sweet shrimp

Sushi

A popular late-night dish, ramen features egg noodles in a salty broth, adapted from Chinese cuisine

Ramen

Unagi is grilled river eel coated in a sweet barbecue sauce, traditionally eaten in summer to beat the heat

Unagi

Tempura involves seafood and vegetables dipped in batter and fried, usually served with a dipping sauce

Tempura

Kaiseki is a traditional multi-course Japanese meal that emphasizes seasonal ingredients

Kaiseki

Soba are thin noodles made from buckwheat, commonly enjoyed in a soy-flavored broth, dipped cold in sauce

Soba

Shabu-shabu is a fun dish where diners swish thin slices of meat in hot broth to cook them quickly at the table

Shabu-shabu

Okonomiyaki is a customizable savory pancake filled with ingredients like cabbage and pork, often cooked by diners on a hotplate at the table

Okonomiyaki

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu is a breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, often served with cabbage and miso soup

Yakitori involves skewered chicken grilled over charcoal, enjoyed with a cold beer, seasoned simply with salt or sweet soy sauce 

Yakitori

