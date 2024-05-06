Heading 3
may 06, 2024
10 dishes to savor in Japan
Sushi combines raw fish with vineyard rice, offering a variety of flavors from creamy sea urchin to sweet shrimp
Sushi
Image Source: Freepik
A popular late-night dish, ramen features egg noodles in a salty broth, adapted from Chinese cuisine
Ramen
Image Source: Freepik
Unagi is grilled river eel coated in a sweet barbecue sauce, traditionally eaten in summer to beat the heat
Unagi
Image Source: Freepik
Tempura involves seafood and vegetables dipped in batter and fried, usually served with a dipping sauce
Tempura
Image Source: Freepik
Kaiseki is a traditional multi-course Japanese meal that emphasizes seasonal ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Kaiseki
Soba are thin noodles made from buckwheat, commonly enjoyed in a soy-flavored broth, dipped cold in sauce
Soba
Image Source: Freepik
Shabu-shabu is a fun dish where diners swish thin slices of meat in hot broth to cook them quickly at the table
Shabu-shabu
Image Source: Freepik
Okonomiyaki is a customizable savory pancake filled with ingredients like cabbage and pork, often cooked by diners on a hotplate at the table
Okonomiyaki
Image Source: Freepik
Tonkatsu
Image Source: Freepik
Tonkatsu is a breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, often served with cabbage and miso soup
Yakitori involves skewered chicken grilled over charcoal, enjoyed with a cold beer, seasoned simply with salt or sweet soy sauce
Yakitori
Image Source: Freepik
