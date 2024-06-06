Heading 3

10 disturbing horror books to read

A weird and eerie book about a strange trip a couple takes, it’s like a tripping movie that messes with your head

I’m thinking of ending things

This scary story about a violent home invasion mixed with an impending apocalypse, makes you think about good versus evil in a really tense way

Cabin at the end of the world

This book tells a clever horror story that also talks about capitalism, and will give some serious chills

Horrostor

This thriller book is about a time-traveling serial killer, leaving you hooked with its creepy plot

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes

This scary tale of survival against deadly plants will make you cringe with its gruesome scenes

The ruins

This book is about a creepy kid who wants to kill her mother, so she can live with her father

Baby teeth

This story about a bob in a pond is a creepy coming-of-age tale, mixing themes of growing up with terrifying horror

The Raft

The book with intense horror plot will make you shiver with its scary scenes and creepy atmosphere

The Troop

Devolution

This chilling tale about survival and terror, makes you feel like you’re being hunted

This disturbing book is about a future where people eat human meat, making you question your morals in a gross way 

Tender is the flesh

