Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 disturbing horror books to read
A weird and eerie book about a strange trip a couple takes, it’s like a tripping movie that messes with your head
I’m thinking of ending things
Image Source: Freepik
This scary story about a violent home invasion mixed with an impending apocalypse, makes you think about good versus evil in a really tense way
Cabin at the end of the world
Image Source: Freepik
This book tells a clever horror story that also talks about capitalism, and will give some serious chills
Horrostor
Image Source: Freepik
This thriller book is about a time-traveling serial killer, leaving you hooked with its creepy plot
The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
Image Source: Freepik
This scary tale of survival against deadly plants will make you cringe with its gruesome scenes
Image Source: Freepik
The ruins
This book is about a creepy kid who wants to kill her mother, so she can live with her father
Baby teeth
Image Source: Freepik
This story about a bob in a pond is a creepy coming-of-age tale, mixing themes of growing up with terrifying horror
The Raft
Image Source: Freepik
The book with intense horror plot will make you shiver with its scary scenes and creepy atmosphere
The Troop
Image Source: Freepik
Devolution
Image Source: Freepik
This chilling tale about survival and terror, makes you feel like you’re being hunted
This disturbing book is about a future where people eat human meat, making you question your morals in a gross way
Tender is the flesh
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.