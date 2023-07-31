Heading 3

10 DIY face packs for oily skin

Mix 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti with some rose water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse

Multani Mitti & Rosewater

Grind some neem leaves & mix some turmeric powder with water to form a paste. Apply it on the face for 10-15 minutes and rinse

Neem & Turmeric face pack

Mix 1 tbsp of lemon juice with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply it on the face & leave it for 15-20 minutes

Lemon & honey face pack

Mix 1 tbsp of clay powder with some apple cider vinegar to form a paste. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 mins

Apple cider vinegar & clay

Papaya & honey 

Mash some ripe papaya and mix it with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply this paste on the face and leave it on for 15-20 mins

Cucumber & Yogurt face pack

Blend half a cucumber with tbsp of plain yogurt to form a paste. Apply it to the face & leave it on for 15-20 mins

Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel. Apply on the face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes

Tea tree oil and Aloe vera

Beat 1 egg white and mix it with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 mins

Egg white and lemon face pack

Sandalwood and Rose water face

Mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with rose water to form a paste. Apply it on your face for 15-20 minutes 

Grind some fresh mint leaves and mix it with 2 tbsps of Multani Mitti and enough water to form a paste. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 minutes

Mint and Multani Mitti 

