Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
10 DIY face packs for oily skin
Mix 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti with some rose water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse
Multani Mitti & Rosewater
Image: Pexels
Grind some neem leaves & mix some turmeric powder with water to form a paste. Apply it on the face for 10-15 minutes and rinse
Image: Pexels
Neem & Turmeric face pack
Mix 1 tbsp of lemon juice with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply it on the face & leave it for 15-20 minutes
Lemon & honey face pack
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp of clay powder with some apple cider vinegar to form a paste. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 mins
Apple cider vinegar & clay
Image: Pexels
Papaya & honey
Image: Pexels
Mash some ripe papaya and mix it with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply this paste on the face and leave it on for 15-20 mins
Image: Pexels
Cucumber & Yogurt face pack
Blend half a cucumber with tbsp of plain yogurt to form a paste. Apply it to the face & leave it on for 15-20 mins
Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel. Apply on the face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes
Tea tree oil and Aloe vera
Image: Pexels
Beat 1 egg white and mix it with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 mins
Egg white and lemon face pack
Image: Pexels
Sandalwood and Rose water face
Image: Pexels
Mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with rose water to form a paste. Apply it on your face for 15-20 minutes
Image: Pexels
Grind some fresh mint leaves and mix it with 2 tbsps of Multani Mitti and enough water to form a paste. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15-20 minutes
Mint and Multani Mitti
