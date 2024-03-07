Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 DIY hacks to exfoliate your scalp
Mix equal parts of brown sugar and olive oil to create a gentle scrub
Sugar Scrub
Image: pexels
Make a paste with baking soda and water, then massage it into your scalp
Baking Soda
Image: pexels
Combine sea salt with a carrier oil like coconut oil for a refreshing exfoliating treatment
Sea Salt Scrub
Image: pexels
Blend oatmeal into a fine powder and mix it with warm water to form a paste. Massage into your scalp for a soothing exfoliation
Oatmeal Scrub
Image: pexels
Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo to help cleanse and exfoliate the scalp
Image: pexels
Tea Tree Oil
Apply aloe vera gel directly to the scalp and massage gently to remove dead skin cells
Aloe Vera Gel
Image: pexels
Mix coconut oil with fresh lemon juice for a nourishing scalp treatment that also helps exfoliate
Coconut Oil and Lemon Juice
Image: pexels
Apply plain yogurt to your scalp and leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing to help slough off dead skin cells
Yogurt Mask
Image: pexels
Coffee Grounds
Image: pexels
Mix coffee grounds with a bit of shampoo and massage into your scalp for an invigorating exfoliation treatment
Cook flax seeds in water until it turns into a gel-like texture. Allow it to cool down, then gently massage the gel onto your scalp for exfoliation and skin nourishment
Flax Seed Gel Scrub
Image: pexels
