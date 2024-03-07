Heading 3

March 07, 2024

10 DIY hacks to exfoliate your scalp

Mix equal parts of brown sugar and olive oil to create a gentle scrub

 Sugar Scrub

Image: pexels

Make a paste with baking soda and water, then massage it into your scalp

 Baking Soda

Image: pexels

Combine sea salt with a carrier oil like coconut oil for a refreshing exfoliating treatment

 Sea Salt Scrub

Image: pexels

Blend oatmeal into a fine powder and mix it with warm water to form a paste. Massage into your scalp for a soothing exfoliation

 Oatmeal Scrub

Image: pexels

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo to help cleanse and exfoliate the scalp

Image: pexels

Tea Tree Oil

 Apply aloe vera gel directly to the scalp and massage gently to remove dead skin cells

 Aloe Vera Gel

Image: pexels

 Mix coconut oil with fresh lemon juice for a nourishing scalp treatment that also helps exfoliate

Coconut Oil and Lemon Juice

Image: pexels

Apply plain yogurt to your scalp and leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing to help slough off dead skin cells

 Yogurt Mask

Image: pexels

Coffee Grounds

Image: pexels

Mix coffee grounds with a bit of shampoo and massage into your scalp for an invigorating exfoliation treatment

Cook flax seeds in water until it turns into a gel-like texture. Allow it to cool down, then gently massage the gel onto your scalp for exfoliation and skin nourishment

 Flax Seed Gel Scrub

Image: pexels

