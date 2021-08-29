AUGUST 29, 2021
10 DIY home remedies for glowing skin
If you have oily skin, you can use a pack of mashed bananas, one tablespoon of honey and lemon juice. It helps to exfoliate, leaving your skin supple and shiny
People with oily skin type can also use a face mask made of green tea, whipped yogurt and a drop of essential oil to retain the glow
A DIY recipe from our grandmother’s kitchen, a mix of besan and turmeric with a teaspoon of lemon and rose water works like a wonder!
Rich in antioxidants, papayas help fight blemishes and pimples. For cleansed and shiny skin, apply a pack of papaya, brown sugar and oatmeal
In order to rejuvenate dull skin, a paste of oatmeal, honey and curd is the natural way out!
One of the most trusted healing agents for acne-prone skin, sandalwood works like magic! For radiant skin, apply a paste of sandalwood powder, turmeric powder and rose water
Those with dry and flaky skin can apply a mixture of mashed bananas, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 3 teaspoons of almond oil for natural glowing skin
A mixture of multani mitti powder, half teaspoon honey, some curd and a few crushed mint leaves fights blemishes and leaves your skin glowing!
To remove blackheads for a glowing skin, apply a paste of coriander leaves and turmeric powder and leave it on overnight. Rinse it off the next morning with cold water
To lighten the skin tone and reduce tanning, make a smooth paste of orange or lemon peel and raw milk and apply it for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water
