Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
10 DIY Leave-in Conditioner
Mix coconut oil and aloe vera gel for intense hydration and shine. Add a few drops of your favorite oil for a pleasant fragrance
Coconut oil and Aloe Vera
Combine honey and olive oil with water and lavender essential oil for a soothing moisturizing blend
Honey and Olive oil
Melt shea butter, mix it with argan oil, and add your preferred essential oil for a lightweight frizz-fighting formula
Shea butter and Argan Oil
Mix rosewater, glycerin, and rosemary essential oil for hydration, frizz control, and a pleasant scent
Rosewater and Glycerin
Brew green tea, add aloe vera gel, and peppermint essential oil for antioxidant protection
Green tea and Peppermint
Combine fermented rice water with lavender essential oil for strengthened and shiny hair
Rice water and Lavender
Mix plain yogurt with lemon juice and honey for protein-rich, pH-balanced hair care, and get smooth and silky hair
Yogurt and lemon
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water, and add lavender essential oil for pH balance and strong scalp health
Apple cider vinegar and Lavender
Flaxseed Gel
Create flaxseed gel, mix it with sweet almond oil and geranium essential oil for moisture, and hold
Blend ripe banana, coconut oil, and coconut milk for vitamin-rich, and hydrating hair care
Banana and coconut oil
