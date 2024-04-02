Heading 3

10 DIY Leave-in Conditioner

Mix coconut oil and aloe vera gel for intense hydration and shine. Add a few drops of your favorite oil for a pleasant fragrance

Coconut oil and Aloe Vera

Image Source: Freepik

Combine honey and olive oil with water and lavender essential oil for a soothing moisturizing blend

Honey and Olive oil

Image Source: Freepik

Melt shea butter, mix it with argan oil, and add your preferred essential oil for a lightweight frizz-fighting formula

Shea butter and Argan Oil

Image Source: Freepik

Mix rosewater, glycerin, and rosemary essential oil for hydration, frizz control, and a pleasant scent

Rosewater and Glycerin

Image Source: Freepik

Brew green tea, add aloe vera gel, and peppermint essential oil for antioxidant protection

Image Source: Freepik

Green tea and Peppermint

Combine fermented rice water with lavender essential oil for strengthened and shiny hair

Rice water and Lavender

Image Source: Freepik

Mix plain yogurt with lemon juice and honey for protein-rich, pH-balanced hair care, and get smooth and silky hair

Yogurt and lemon

Image Source: Freepik

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water, and add lavender essential oil for pH balance and strong scalp health

Apple cider vinegar and Lavender

Image Source: Freepik

Flaxseed Gel

Image Source: Freepik

Create flaxseed gel, mix it with sweet almond oil and geranium essential oil for moisture, and hold

Blend ripe banana, coconut oil, and coconut milk for vitamin-rich, and hydrating hair care

Image Source: Freepik

Banana and coconut oil

