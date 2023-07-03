Heading 3

JUly 03, 2023

10 diy natural remedies for dry skin

Sunflower seed oil improves hydration when used as moisturizer

Sunflower oil

Image: Pexels

Adding powdered oatmeal to your creams and bath can help relieve dry skin

Image: Pexels

Oatmeal bath

Coconut oil is safe and effective to treat dry skin

Coconut oil

Image: Pexels

Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties and is ideal to treat dry skin at home. It helps moisturize the skin and has other healing properties as well

Honey

Image: Pexels

Drinking milk

Image: Pexels

Milk helps with dry skin, but not when applied to the skin. Including milk in your diet can help treat dry skin

Image: Pexels

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel helps hydrate dry skin when applied and soaked in the affected areas

Petroleum jelly treats dry skin especially when it is caused by aging. It has been used as a moisturizer for years

Petroleum jelly

Image: Pexels

Olive oil contains antioxidant properties that help treat damage caused by the sun

Olive oil

Image: Pexels

Almond oil

Image: Pexels

Almond oil has moisturizing properties that make your skin smooth and supple. It can also improve your skin complexion

Image: Pexels

Rosewater is used to maintain skin health. It moisturizes, refreshes and also protects your skin from UV damage

Rose water

