JUly 03, 2023
10 diy natural remedies for dry skin
Sunflower seed oil improves hydration when used as moisturizer
Sunflower oil
Adding powdered oatmeal to your creams and bath can help relieve dry skin
Oatmeal bath
Coconut oil is safe and effective to treat dry skin
Coconut oil
Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties and is ideal to treat dry skin at home. It helps moisturize the skin and has other healing properties as well
Honey
Drinking milk
Milk helps with dry skin, but not when applied to the skin. Including milk in your diet can help treat dry skin
Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel helps hydrate dry skin when applied and soaked in the affected areas
Petroleum jelly treats dry skin especially when it is caused by aging. It has been used as a moisturizer for years
Petroleum jelly
Olive oil contains antioxidant properties that help treat damage caused by the sun
Olive oil
Almond oil
Almond oil has moisturizing properties that make your skin smooth and supple. It can also improve your skin complexion
Rosewater is used to maintain skin health. It moisturizes, refreshes and also protects your skin from UV damage
Rose water
