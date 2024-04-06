Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

10 DIY Papaya Masks 

A blend of ripe papaya and aloe vera gel helps boost collagen production, tighten pores, and leave the skin smooth and radiant

Papaya and Aloe Vera Face mask

Combining papaya with tomato juice aids in tan removal and improves skin texture, making it youthful and healthy

Papaya and Tomato juice face mask

Papaya mixed with licorice powder soothes the skin, prevents hyperpigmentation, and keeps it glowing 

Papaya and Licorice face mask

This mixture, enriched with carrot juice and honey boosts skin rejuvenation, provides antioxidants, and improves overall skin health

Papaya, Carrot, and Honey face pack

A blend of papaya and neem leaves helps get rid of skin disorders, soothes irritation, and prevents wrinkles and hyperpigmentation

Papaya and Neem face pack

This fruity blend moisturizes the skin, promotes rejuvenation, and protects against UV damage

Papaya, Cucumber, and Strawberry fruit facial mask

Sandalwood powder mixed with papaya soothes the skin, treat various skin conditions, and leave it smooth and refreshed

Papaya and Sandalwood face pack

Amla powder mixed with papaya pulp helps lighten skin, improves elasticity, and reduce blemishes for softer, smoother skin

Papaya and Amla face pack 

Papaya, Banana, and Honey face pack

A mix of papaya, banana, honey, and rosewater, hydrates, protects against inflammation, and delays signs of aging for radiant skin

This combination exfoliates, moisturizers, and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft, and glowing

Papaya and Milk face pack

