Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
10 DIY Papaya Masks
A blend of ripe papaya and aloe vera gel helps boost collagen production, tighten pores, and leave the skin smooth and radiant
Papaya and Aloe Vera Face mask
Image Source: Pexels
Combining papaya with tomato juice aids in tan removal and improves skin texture, making it youthful and healthy
Papaya and Tomato juice face mask
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya mixed with licorice powder soothes the skin, prevents hyperpigmentation, and keeps it glowing
Papaya and Licorice face mask
Image Source: Freepik
This mixture, enriched with carrot juice and honey boosts skin rejuvenation, provides antioxidants, and improves overall skin health
Papaya, Carrot, and Honey face pack
Image Source: Freepik
A blend of papaya and neem leaves helps get rid of skin disorders, soothes irritation, and prevents wrinkles and hyperpigmentation
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya and Neem face pack
This fruity blend moisturizes the skin, promotes rejuvenation, and protects against UV damage
Papaya, Cucumber, and Strawberry fruit facial mask
Image Source: Freepik
Sandalwood powder mixed with papaya soothes the skin, treat various skin conditions, and leave it smooth and refreshed
Papaya and Sandalwood face pack
Image Source: Freepik
Amla powder mixed with papaya pulp helps lighten skin, improves elasticity, and reduce blemishes for softer, smoother skin
Papaya and Amla face pack
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya, Banana, and Honey face pack
Image Source: Freepik
A mix of papaya, banana, honey, and rosewater, hydrates, protects against inflammation, and delays signs of aging for radiant skin
This combination exfoliates, moisturizers, and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft, and glowing
Papaya and Milk face pack
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.