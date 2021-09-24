sept 24, 2021
10 DIY Remedies to get even skin tone
Religiously follow the CTM ritual twice a day. Never go to bed with makeup on
Exfoliation is another thing that you really can't miss! It is one of those key practices that brightens up the skin, removes dead cells, and evens out the skin tone
For this, you can try a DIY scrub. Cut a tomato in half and sprinkle some sugar on it. Gently rub it over your face and wash it off
Avoid direct exposure to the sun between 10 am to 4 pm. As it can be extremely harsh on your skin
Make sunscreen your best friend. It protects your skin from UV rays, prevents premature ageing, and discolouration of the skin
Also, you can consider taking a slice of potato and rubbing it over your face for 10 minutes. It promotes skin regeneration
Aloe-Vera gel is laden with depigmenting properties. Apply it to the affected area before going to bed and wash off in the morning
Want to know a real quick way to remove dark spots? Apply a paste of honey and diluted lemon juice on your face for 10 minutes and wash it off
Milk contains lactic acid which reduces pigmentation. Just dip a cotton ball in milk and dab it on your face
Papaya is an excellent source for treating pigmentation which leads to uneven skin. Apply papaya pulp on your face. Wash it off after 20 minutes
