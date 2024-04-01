Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 01, 2024
10 DIY Ubtan Skin Recipes
A perfect blend of hydrating yogurt mixed with turmeric may rejuvenate your skin, giving it a natural glow
Turmeric and Yogurt Ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
This ancient beauty secret is prepared with gram flour and rose water, fighting tan and tightening skin for a flawless look
Besan and rose water ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Soothing oats and healing honey exfoliate and moisturize skin, leaving it smooth and healthy
Oatmeal and honey ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Cooling sandalwood mixed with hydrating milk helps get rid of pigmentation and protects the skin from damage
Sandalwood and milk ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Fatty acids in almonds with saffron’s lightening effect reduce wrinkles and improve skin’s natural glow
Image Source: Freepik
Almond and saffron ubtan
Perfect for oily skin, neem and tulsi fight acne and control sebum, leaving skin clear and refreshed
Neem and tulsi ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Antioxidant-rich papaya combined with honey relieves dryness and nourishes skin for a healthy appearance
Papaya and honey ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Cucumbers coolant and aloe vera’s moisturizing properties soothe skin irritation and dehydration
Cucumber and aloe vera ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
Lemon and honey ubtan
Image Source: Freepik
The lemon and honey mixture exfoliates and moisturizes your skin for a refreshed complexion
Tomato pulp mixed with yogurt promotes a healthy complexion and addresses various skin issues
Image Source: Freepik
Tomato and yogurt ubtan
