Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 01, 2024

10 DIY Ubtan Skin Recipes

A perfect blend of hydrating yogurt mixed with turmeric may rejuvenate your skin, giving it a natural glow

Turmeric and Yogurt Ubtan

This ancient beauty secret is prepared with gram flour and rose water, fighting tan and tightening skin for a flawless look

Besan and rose water ubtan

Soothing oats and healing honey exfoliate and moisturize skin, leaving it smooth and healthy

Oatmeal and honey ubtan

Cooling sandalwood mixed with hydrating milk helps get rid of pigmentation and protects the skin from damage

Sandalwood and milk ubtan

Fatty acids in almonds with saffron’s lightening effect reduce wrinkles and improve skin’s natural glow

Almond and saffron ubtan

Perfect for oily skin, neem and tulsi fight acne and control sebum, leaving skin clear and refreshed

Neem and tulsi ubtan

Antioxidant-rich papaya combined with honey relieves dryness and nourishes skin for a healthy appearance

Papaya and honey ubtan

Cucumbers coolant and aloe vera’s moisturizing properties soothe skin irritation and dehydration

Cucumber and aloe vera ubtan

Lemon and honey ubtan

The lemon and honey mixture exfoliates and moisturizes your skin for a refreshed complexion

Tomato pulp mixed with yogurt promotes a healthy complexion and addresses various skin issues 

Tomato and yogurt ubtan

