APRIL 12, 2024

10 DIY Yogurt Hair Packs

This perfect hair pack blend of honey, olive oil, and yogurt nourishes your scalp, fights dandruff, and keeps hair moisturized 

Honey, olive oil, and yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

Treat frizzy hair and renew texture with coconut oil, lemon juice, and yogurt, leaving your hair soft and manageable

Coconut oil, lemon juice, and Yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

Boost hair thickness and growth with aloe vera, egg yolk, and yogurt for voluminous and healthy hair

Aloe Vera, Egg Yolk, and Yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

With a mixture of orange juice, coconut oil, and yogurt, combat hair loss and encourage growth for stronger and longer hair

Orange juice, coconut oil, and Yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

This healthy blend of apple cider vinegar, castor oil, and yogurt hair pack, helps to get dandruff-free and strong hair

Image Source: Freepik

Apple cider vinegar, Castor oil, and Yogurt hair pack

Prevent hair loss and maintain hair texture with banana, lemon juice, and yogurt, getting nourished and shiny hair

Banana, Lemon juice, and Yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

With mustard oil, amla oil, and yogurt, shield hair from sun damage and promote growth

Mustard oil, amla oil, and yogurt hair pack

Image Source: Freepik

Nourish and strengthen hair with almond oil, fenugreek powder, olive oil , yogurt and tea tree oil to prevent dandruff and hair fall

Almond oil, fenugreek powder, and yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

Coffee, Green tea, and yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

Stimulate hair growth and clear scalp infection with coffee, green tea, and yogurt for healthy and strong hair

The mixture of lemon juice, sesame oil, and yogurt maintains hair texture and fights dryness, giving lustrous and conditioned hair

Lemon juice, sesame oil, and yogurt

Image Source: Freepik

