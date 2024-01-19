Heading 3

January 19, 2024

10 Dog breeds that are friendly

Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labradors make excellent family pets and are great with children

Labrador Retriever

Gentle, intelligent, and devoted, Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly demeanor, making them ideal companions

Golden Retriever

Playful and friendly, Beagles are known for their sociable nature and get along well with both humans and other pets

Beagle

Bulldogs are known for their calm and friendly disposition, making them great for families and apartment living

Bulldog

Affectionate and friendly, this small breed is known for getting along well with children and other pets

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Whether in Standard, Miniature, or Toy size, Poodles are intelligent and friendly, forming strong bonds with their families

Poodle

Boxers are known for their playful and energetic nature, coupled with a friendly temperament that endears them to many

Boxer

Shih Tzus are friendly and outgoing, making them excellent companions for families and individuals alike

Shih Tzu

Pug

With their charming personality and love for human interaction, Pugs are friendly, affectionate, and adaptable

Gentle and protective, Collies are known for their friendliness and loyalty, making them excellent family dogs

Collie

