Nikita Vishwakarma
January 19, 2024
10 Dog breeds that are friendly
Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labradors make excellent family pets and are great with children
Labrador Retriever
Gentle, intelligent, and devoted, Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly demeanor, making them ideal companions
Golden Retriever
Playful and friendly, Beagles are known for their sociable nature and get along well with both humans and other pets
Beagle
Bulldogs are known for their calm and friendly disposition, making them great for families and apartment living
Bulldog
Affectionate and friendly, this small breed is known for getting along well with children and other pets
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Whether in Standard, Miniature, or Toy size, Poodles are intelligent and friendly, forming strong bonds with their families
Poodle
Boxers are known for their playful and energetic nature, coupled with a friendly temperament that endears them to many
Boxer
Shih Tzus are friendly and outgoing, making them excellent companions for families and individuals alike
Shih Tzu
Pug
With their charming personality and love for human interaction, Pugs are friendly, affectionate, and adaptable
Gentle and protective, Collies are known for their friendliness and loyalty, making them excellent family dogs
Collie
