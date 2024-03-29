Heading 3

10 Dog names based on movie characters

It refers to the famous character from Games of Thrones - Jon Snow 

Jon Snow

Image Source: pexels

You can also name your dog Marley after the pet in the heartwarming movie, Marley & Me 

Marley 

Image Source: pexels

Kannada film, 777 Charlie won immense love from audience and made this doggy name iconic for moviegoers 

Charlie

Image Source: pexels

Remember the doggy of Dil Dhadakne Do? Well, He was the one who narrated the whole story with humor and sense 

Pluto 

Image Source: pexels

This is an iconic name from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. A live-action movie was also made on the same 

Image Source: pexels

Mowgli 

It refers to famous detective character Sherlock Holmes played by Benedict Cumberbatch 

Sherlock 

Image Source: pexels

Who can forget Simba from The Lion King? Naming your puppy Simba would be perfect 

Simba 

Image Source: pexels

It refers to famous Marvel comics and superhero character Thor played by Chris Hemsworth 

Thor 

Image Source: pexels

Frodo 

Image Source: pexels

It is inspired by the popular character of The Lord of the Rings - Frodo Baggins 

It’s a common dog name in India. It refers to Salman Khan's iconic Spy character from Ek Tha Tiger franchise 

Tiger 

Image Source: pexels

