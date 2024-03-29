Heading 3
March 29, 2024
10 Dog names based on movie characters
It refers to the famous character from Games of Thrones - Jon Snow
Jon Snow
Image Source: pexels
You can also name your dog Marley after the pet in the heartwarming movie, Marley & Me
Marley
Image Source: pexels
Kannada film, 777 Charlie won immense love from audience and made this doggy name iconic for moviegoers
Charlie
Image Source: pexels
Remember the doggy of Dil Dhadakne Do? Well, He was the one who narrated the whole story with humor and sense
Pluto
Image Source: pexels
This is an iconic name from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. A live-action movie was also made on the same
Image Source: pexels
Mowgli
It refers to famous detective character Sherlock Holmes played by Benedict Cumberbatch
Sherlock
Image Source: pexels
Who can forget Simba from The Lion King? Naming your puppy Simba would be perfect
Simba
Image Source: pexels
It refers to famous Marvel comics and superhero character Thor played by Chris Hemsworth
Thor
Image Source: pexels
Frodo
Image Source: pexels
It is inspired by the popular character of The Lord of the Rings - Frodo Baggins
It’s a common dog name in India. It refers to Salman Khan's iconic Spy character from Ek Tha Tiger franchise
Tiger
Image Source: pexels
