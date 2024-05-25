10 Dosa Recipes for Children 

Dry grind daliya, add rice flour, grated coconut, onion, salt, and chilli to the powdered dalia. Add water as required for blending. Make a smooth paste. Add coriander leaves. Now heat a tawa, pour a ladle of batter and make a dosa
Dalia Dosa
Soak the oat flour and rice flour in curd and let it rest for half an hour. Add carrot, onion & coriander leaves. Mix salt. Now make the chillas
Oats Dosa
Soak masoor dal, split yellow moong and toor dal overnight. Grind in the morning to make a batter. Now heat a dosa pan and make chillas. You can add finely chopped onion on top for enhanced flavour
Mixed dal dosa
Make a regular dosa on the griddle, sprinkle some grated cheese on top, and let it melt for a cheesy treat that kids will enjoy eating
Cheese dosa
Soak the Idli rice, Urad dal and Methi seeds for 3 hours. Next, Grind to a soft batter, add jowar flour and salt. Now grind a beetroot and some spinach to paste. Add it to the batter and make nutritious dosas
Jowar, beetroot, and spinach dosa
Wash and soak barley, urad dal and methi seeds overnight. Blend it and allow it to ferment. Now heat up your tawa and make your dosas! Garnish with coriander
Barley dosa
Soak moong and rice separately overnight. Now grind everything to a smooth, thick batter. Add grated paneer for more nutrition and add salt. Now make dosas and add sesame seeds on top for more nutrition
Oats whole moong dosa
Mix ragi powder with rice flour and curd to make a batter. Now Make dosas. Alternatively, you can add ragi powder to fermented dosa batter to make your instant, nutritious ragi dosa
Ragi Dosa
Chana Dosa
Take soaked Chana and grind it with garlic, ginger, chilli, ajwain, and jeera. Add water if required. Spread batter on hot tawa and make a dosa! Garnish with coriander
Rinse and soak the quinoa, oats & dals for 4 hours. Add to a blender and mix water little by little. The dosa batter consistency will be like pancake batter. Add salt and mix well. Allow to rest for 20 minutes to an hour and make the nutritious dosas