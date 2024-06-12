Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 12, 2024
10 Dragon Fruit Recipes to Try
Blend dragon fruit, banana, and coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl, top with granola and berries
Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl
Mix diced dragon fruit, mango, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice, and chopped cilantro in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips
Dragon Fruit Salsa
Mix almond milk, chia seeds, and honey. Let sit overnight in the fridge. Stir in dragon fruit puree before serving
Dragon Fruit Chia Pudding
Mix pureed dragonfruit, coconut milk, and honey together. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours
Dragon Fruit and Coconut Popsicles
Muddle mint leaves with lime juice and sugar. Add dragon fruit puree and ice. Top with club soda and stir
Dragon Fruit Mojito
Layer Greek yogurt, cubed dragon fruit, and granola in a glass. Drizzle with honey
Dragon Fruit Parfait
Blend dragon fruit, sugar, water, and lemon juice until smooth. Freeze for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally
Dragon Fruit Sorbet
Toss cubed dragon fruit, mixed greens, sliced avocado, and feta cheese together. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette
Dragon Fruit Salad
Dragon Fruit Pancakes
Mix pancake mix, dragon fruit puree, milk, and an egg until smooth. Cook on a griddle until golden brown
Blend dragon fruit puree with lemon juice and water. Sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve over ice
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
