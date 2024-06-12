Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 12, 2024

10 Dragon Fruit Recipes to Try

Blend dragon fruit, banana, and coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl, top with granola and berries

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Mix diced dragon fruit, mango, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice, and chopped cilantro in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips

Dragon Fruit Salsa

Image Source: Freepik

Mix almond milk, chia seeds, and honey. Let sit overnight in the fridge. Stir in dragon fruit puree before serving

Dragon Fruit Chia Pudding

Image Source: Freepik

Mix pureed dragonfruit, coconut milk, and honey together. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours

Dragon Fruit and Coconut Popsicles

Image Source: Freepik

Muddle mint leaves with lime juice and sugar. Add dragon fruit puree and ice. Top with club soda and stir

Image Source: Freepik

Dragon Fruit Mojito

Layer Greek yogurt, cubed dragon fruit, and granola in a glass. Drizzle with honey

Dragon Fruit Parfait

Image Source: Freepik

Blend dragon fruit, sugar, water, and lemon juice until smooth. Freeze for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally

Dragon Fruit Sorbet

Image Source: Freepik

Toss cubed dragon fruit, mixed greens, sliced avocado, and feta cheese together. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette

Dragon Fruit Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Dragon Fruit Pancakes

Image Source: Freepik

Mix pancake mix, dragon fruit puree, milk, and an egg until smooth. Cook on a griddle until golden brown

Blend dragon fruit puree with lemon juice and water. Sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve over ice

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Image Source: Freepik

