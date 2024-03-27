Heading 3

March 27, 2024

10 dry fruits for glowing skin

Packed with vitamins, figs keep skin moist, prevent wrinkles, and even out skin tone

Figs

Image Source: Freepik

Rich in vitamins B and A, dates combat skin aging improve elasticity, and treat acne scars

Dates

Image Source: Freepik

Beta-carotene in apricots protects from UV damage, brightens skin, and clears dark spots

Dried apricots

Image Source: Freepik

Omega-3s and nutrients in raisins reduce hyperpigmentation, leaving skin smooth and bright

Raisins

Image Source: Freepik

With antioxidants and minerals, prunes delay aging signs and promote healthy, glowing skin

Image Source: Freepik

Prunes

Vitamin E in almonds protects from sun damage, moisturizes skin, and reduces pimples and pigmentation

Almonds

Image Source: Freepik

The exfoliating properties of walnuts make skin plump, glowing, and free from toxins

Walnuts

Image Source: Freepik

Rich in zinc and vitamins, cashews improve complexion, clear scars, and enhance skin texture

Cashews

Image Source: Freepik

Pistachios

Image Source: Freepik

Healthy fats in pistachios moisture skin, while Vitamin E reduces sun damage, making skin radiant

Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, pine nuts helps in slow aging, soothe sensitive skin, and provide moisture

Pine nuts

Image Source: Freepik

