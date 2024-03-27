Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 dry fruits for glowing skin
Packed with vitamins, figs keep skin moist, prevent wrinkles, and even out skin tone
Figs
Rich in vitamins B and A, dates combat skin aging improve elasticity, and treat acne scars
Dates
Beta-carotene in apricots protects from UV damage, brightens skin, and clears dark spots
Dried apricots
Omega-3s and nutrients in raisins reduce hyperpigmentation, leaving skin smooth and bright
Raisins
With antioxidants and minerals, prunes delay aging signs and promote healthy, glowing skin
Prunes
Vitamin E in almonds protects from sun damage, moisturizes skin, and reduces pimples and pigmentation
Almonds
The exfoliating properties of walnuts make skin plump, glowing, and free from toxins
Walnuts
Rich in zinc and vitamins, cashews improve complexion, clear scars, and enhance skin texture
Cashews
Pistachios
Healthy fats in pistachios moisture skin, while Vitamin E reduces sun damage, making skin radiant
Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, pine nuts helps in slow aging, soothe sensitive skin, and provide moisture
Pine nuts
