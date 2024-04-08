Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 08, 2024
10 early signs a relationship won't last
Every argument feels like it could end in a breakup
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You're changing the very core of who you are to make it work
#2
Image Source: Pexels
You feel like you're constantly sacrificing your feelings to please them
#3
Image Source: Pexels
You always choose your words to hide what you truly feel
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Your fantasy of what your ideal partner is doesn't match the reality
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Your gut tells you something isn't right
#6
Image Source: Pexels
You don't talk about the future together
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Their friends make you uncomfortable
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You overthink what you say around them
You're no longer trying to impress each other at all
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.