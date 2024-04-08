Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 early signs a relationship won't last

Every argument feels like it could end in a breakup

#1

You're changing the very core of who you are to make it work

#2

You feel like you're constantly sacrificing your feelings to please them

#3

You always choose your words to hide what you truly feel

#4

Your fantasy of what your ideal partner is doesn't match the reality

#5

Your gut tells you something isn't right

#6

You don't talk about the future together

#7

Their friends make you uncomfortable

#8

#9

You overthink what you say around them

You're no longer trying to impress each other at all

#10

