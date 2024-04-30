Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
april 30, 2024
10 early signs you're compatible
You feel curious about them and want to get to know them better
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You feel calm, at ease, and like your true self around them
#2
Image Source: Pexels
#3
Image Source: Pexels
You feel excited to share more about yourself with them
You can relate to many aspects of their life, stories they tell, etc
#4
Image Source: Pexels
You want similar things out of life/have similar visions of the future
Image Source: Pexels
#5
You have a similar mindset about money
#6
Image Source: Pexels
You're in tune with each other's emotions and you're on a similar wavelength
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
You can easily picture them fitting in with the other important people in your life
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You feel comfortable being open and honest about your feelings, goals, etc. without judgement
You respect each other's opinions even when they're different
#10
Image Source: Pexels