Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 11, 2024
10 Easy 5-Minute Indian Breakfast Options
Rinse poha. Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, chilies, onions, turmeric. Add poha, salt. Cook 2-3 mins. Squeeze lemon juice
Poha
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, chilies. Roast sooji 2-3 mins. Add water, salt. Cook until absorbed. Garnish with coriander
Upma
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté onions, tomatoes, chilies, turmeric, salt, pepper. Spread on bread. Toast until crisp
Masala Toast
Image Source: Freepik
Pour dosa batter on a hot pan, spread thin. Drizzle oil. Cook till crisp. Serve with chutney or sambar
Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
Mix besan, water, onions, tomatoes, chilies, turmeric, salt. Pour batter on a hot pan. Cook both sides till golden
Image Source: Freepik
Besan Chilla
Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, chilies, onions, tomatoes. Add turmeric, salt, and bread cubes. Cook 2-3 mins. Garnish with coriander
Bread Upma
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Add beaten eggs, turmeric, and salt. Scramble till cooked. Garnish with coriander
Egg Bhurji
Image Source: Freepik
Blend the soaked green gram with ginger, chilies, and water. Pour batter into a hot pan. Cook both sides until golden. Serve with chutney
Pesarattu
Image Source: Freepik
Rava Idli
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rava, yogurt, water, chilies, coriander, salt. Pour into idli molds. Steam 5 mins. Serve with chutney
Sauté cumin seeds, onions, chilies. Add paneer, turmeric, and salt. Cook 2-3 mins. Garnish with coriander. Serve with toast or roti
Paneer Bhurji
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.