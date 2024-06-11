Heading 3

10 Easy 5-Minute Indian Breakfast Options

Rinse poha. Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, chilies, onions, turmeric. Add poha, salt. Cook 2-3 mins. Squeeze lemon juice

Poha

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, chilies. Roast sooji 2-3 mins. Add water, salt. Cook until absorbed. Garnish with coriander

Upma

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté onions, tomatoes, chilies, turmeric, salt, pepper. Spread on bread. Toast until crisp

Masala Toast

Image Source: Freepik

Pour dosa batter on a hot pan, spread thin. Drizzle oil. Cook till crisp. Serve with chutney or sambar

Dosa

Image Source: Freepik

Mix besan, water, onions, tomatoes, chilies, turmeric, salt. Pour batter on a hot pan. Cook both sides till golden

Image Source: Freepik

Besan Chilla

Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, chilies, onions, tomatoes. Add turmeric, salt, and bread cubes. Cook 2-3 mins. Garnish with coriander

Bread Upma

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Add beaten eggs, turmeric, and salt. Scramble till cooked. Garnish with coriander

Egg Bhurji

Image Source: Freepik

Blend the soaked green gram with ginger, chilies, and water. Pour batter into a hot pan. Cook both sides until golden. Serve with chutney

Pesarattu

Image Source: Freepik

Rava Idli

Image Source: Freepik

Mix rava, yogurt, water, chilies, coriander, salt. Pour into idli molds. Steam 5 mins. Serve with chutney

Sauté cumin seeds, onions, chilies. Add paneer, turmeric, and salt. Cook 2-3 mins. Garnish with coriander. Serve with toast or roti

Paneer Bhurji

Image Source: Freepik

