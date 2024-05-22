Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 22, 2024

10 easy and yummy breakfast recipes

Enjoy this high-protein breakfast made of scrambled eggs tossed in mild spices and tastes best with chicken sausages

Scrambled eggs and chicken sausages

This quick Indian breakfast can never go wrong. Try this wholesome recipe made of peas, carrots, and beans

Rawa Upma

It’s always better to start your day with something cheesy dish that can be prepared in no time

Masala Cheese French toast

This famous street snack is made of tomatoes, onion, mashed potatoes, and fresh coriander chutney placed between two slices of bread

Bombay toasty

This quick breakfast recipe is prepared by sauteeing chicken chunks with masalas and juicy tomatoes and served on a bread

Masala chicken on toast

Give a healthy start to your day with oats, banana, milk, dates, nuts, and chia seeds

Banana and almond porridge

What’s better than a tasty sandwich to start your day, made with peas, potatoes, green chilies, and lime

Peas and Potato Sandwich

This easiest breakfast recipe is made from eggs, mixed with spices for a perfect burst of flavors

Masala Omelet

India’s favorite breakfast dish is prepared with a bread twist mixed with poha and masalas

Bread poha

This famous breakfast option is healthy and light and tastes best when enjoyed with hot sambar

Vermicelli Upma

