Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 22, 2024
10 easy and yummy breakfast recipes
Enjoy this high-protein breakfast made of scrambled eggs tossed in mild spices and tastes best with chicken sausages
Scrambled eggs and chicken sausages
Image: freepik
This quick Indian breakfast can never go wrong. Try this wholesome recipe made of peas, carrots, and beans
Rawa Upma
Image: freepik
It’s always better to start your day with something cheesy dish that can be prepared in no time
Masala Cheese French toast
Image: freepik
This famous street snack is made of tomatoes, onion, mashed potatoes, and fresh coriander chutney placed between two slices of bread
Bombay toasty
Image: freepik
This quick breakfast recipe is prepared by sauteeing chicken chunks with masalas and juicy tomatoes and served on a bread
Masala chicken on toast
Image: freepik
Give a healthy start to your day with oats, banana, milk, dates, nuts, and chia seeds
Banana and almond porridge
Image: freepik
What’s better than a tasty sandwich to start your day, made with peas, potatoes, green chilies, and lime
Peas and Potato Sandwich
Image: freepik
This easiest breakfast recipe is made from eggs, mixed with spices for a perfect burst of flavors
Masala Omelet
Image: freepik
India’s favorite breakfast dish is prepared with a bread twist mixed with poha and masalas
Image: freepik
Bread poha
This famous breakfast option is healthy and light and tastes best when enjoyed with hot sambar
Image: freepik
Vermicelli Upma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.