Joyce Joyson

FEB 03, 2022

10 Easy anti-aging makeup hacks

Get the base right

Heavy moisturisers are a big no-no since they can weigh down your skin, instead use a hydrating moisturiser and follow it up with a gel-based primer

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Wearing a powder-based foundation can highlight wrinkles and fine lines even more, so use a hydrating foundation with sheer coverage

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Go light on foundation

A simple sweep of blush can give a nice lift to your face, apply it on the cheekbones rather than the apples of the cheeks

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Blush for facelift

After applying, blend the blush inwards, use warm tones such as muted pinks, peach and bronze

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Colour palette

Tired, droopy eyes can play a spoilsport to your makeup, to fix that, use an eye curler and coat your lashes with mascara

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Mascara for awake look

Tighten your upper lashes with a black gel eyeliner for a more youthful look

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Gel eyeliner

For your lower lashes, opt for a beige or white-coloured eyeliner to make your eyes look bigger and brighter

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Lower lashes

Lips lose their suppleness and begin to look thinner as we age, so it's best to go with light lipstick shades such as rosy hues and a neutral palette

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Subtle lip shades

This one is the simplest trick to take years off your face, make sure brows are filled in and well in place

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Amp up the brow game

Signs of aging are quite evident around the eyes and lips, so just use a highlighter on your cheekbones to get a glow

Image: Genelia D’Souza Instagram

Highlight right

