Beauty
Joyce Joyson
FEB 03, 2022
10 Easy anti-aging makeup hacks
Get the base right
Heavy moisturisers are a big no-no since they can weigh down your skin, instead use a hydrating moisturiser and follow it up with a gel-based primer
mage: Malaika Arora Instagram
Wearing a powder-based foundation can highlight wrinkles and fine lines even more, so use a hydrating foundation with sheer coverage
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Go light on foundation
A simple sweep of blush can give a nice lift to your face, apply it on the cheekbones rather than the apples of the cheeks
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Blush for facelift
After applying, blend the blush inwards, use warm tones such as muted pinks, peach and bronze
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Colour palette
Tired, droopy eyes can play a spoilsport to your makeup, to fix that, use an eye curler and coat your lashes with mascara
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Mascara for awake look
Tighten your upper lashes with a black gel eyeliner for a more youthful look
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Gel eyeliner
For your lower lashes, opt for a beige or white-coloured eyeliner to make your eyes look bigger and brighter
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Lower lashes
Lips lose their suppleness and begin to look thinner as we age, so it's best to go with light lipstick shades such as rosy hues and a neutral palette
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Subtle lip shades
This one is the simplest trick to take years off your face, make sure brows are filled in and well in place
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Amp up the brow game
Signs of aging are quite evident around the eyes and lips, so just use a highlighter on your cheekbones to get a glow
Image: Genelia D’Souza Instagram
Highlight right
