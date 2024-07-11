Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 Easy Beauty Hacks Using Lemon

Use lemon juice as a natural toner. Dab a cotton ball in lemon juice and apply it to your face to help brighten and even out your skin tone

Brighten Skin

Image Source: Freepik

Mix lemon juice with honey and apply it to dark spots or acne scars. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off to lighten those areas over time

Lighten Dark Spots

Image Source: Freepik

Combine lemon juice with sugar to create a natural lip scrub. Gently massage onto your lips to remove dead skin cells and leave your lips smooth

Exfoliate Lips

Image Source: Freepik

Mix lemon juice with baking soda to form a paste. Apply to your teeth and let it sit for a minute before brushing off gently to help whiten your smile

Whiten Teeth

Image Source: Freepik

Rub a slice of lemon on areas with blackheads. The citric acid in lemons helps to cleanse the pores and reduce blackhead

Image Source: Freepik

Reduce Blackheads

Soak your nails in a mixture of lemon juice and olive oil for 10 minutes. This helps to strengthen and brighten your nails

Strengthen Nails

Image Source: Freepik

Apply lemon juice to rough elbows and knees. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off to soften and brighten these areas

Soften Elbows and Knees

Image Source: Freepik

Mix lemon juice with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing to refresh your scalp and reduce dandruff

Refresh Scalp and Reduce Dandruff

Image Source: Freepik

Natural Deodorant

Image Source: Freepik

Mix lemon juice with a bit of water and apply it to your underarms. The antibacterial properties of lemon help to neutralize body odor naturally

Create a face mask by mixing lemon juice with Fuller's earth. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. This helps to reduce excess oil and tighten pores

Reduce oiliness

Image Source: Freepik

