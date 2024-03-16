Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 16, 2024
10 Easy Curd Dishes to try
Take a small bowl of curd and add chopped cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and green chilies. Sprinkle some black salt and pepper. You are good to go!
Raita
Image Source: Pexels
Place some Vada in a bowl. Add whipped Curd along with some tamarind and coriander chutney. Lastly, Sprinkle chaat powder and black salt and garnish with chopped coriander
Dahi Vada
Image Source: Pexels
It is known for its tangy flavor and is mostly eaten for the crispness of Papadi
Dahi Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
Mostly eaten with rice, it is prepared with mustard seeds. Kadhi is cooked with besan and curd as key ingredients
Kadhi
Image Source: Pexels
It is comforting to eat during the summer. It is eaten in different styles but is always rich in taste
Image Source: Pexels
Curd Rice
It is made with paneer, hung curd, and a few spices, served often with mint chutney
Dahi Kebab
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its rich taste, it is generally eaten in several parts of Uttar Pradesh
Dahi Aloo
Image Source: Pexels
This summer drink is so refreshing and tasty that you will crave more
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
Hung Curd pasta
Image Source: Pexels
With hung Curd pasta and fresh seasonal vegetables being its key ingredients, it is often garnished with toasted peanuts
This famous Gujarati dish gets its delicious taste from the Curd used in its cooking process
Dhokla
Image Source: Pexels
