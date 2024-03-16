Heading 3

10 Easy Curd Dishes to try 

Take a small bowl of curd and add chopped cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and green chilies. Sprinkle some black salt and pepper. You are good to go! 

Raita

Place some Vada in a bowl. Add whipped Curd along with some tamarind and coriander chutney. Lastly, Sprinkle chaat powder and black salt and garnish with chopped coriander 

Dahi Vada

It is known for its tangy flavor and is mostly eaten for the crispness of Papadi

Dahi Chaat

Mostly eaten with rice, it is prepared with mustard seeds. Kadhi is cooked with besan and curd as key ingredients 

Kadhi

It is comforting to eat during the summer. It is eaten in different styles but is always rich in taste

Curd Rice

It is made with paneer, hung curd, and a few spices, served often with mint chutney 

Dahi Kebab

Known for its rich taste, it is generally eaten in several parts of Uttar Pradesh 

Dahi Aloo

This summer drink is so refreshing and tasty that you will crave more 

Lassi

Hung Curd pasta

With hung Curd pasta and fresh seasonal vegetables being its key ingredients, it is often garnished with toasted peanuts

This famous Gujarati dish gets its delicious taste from the Curd used in its cooking process 

Dhokla

