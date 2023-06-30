Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNe 30, 2023
10 Easy Curd Face Packs For Natural Glow
Moisturizes and brightens the skin with the nourishing properties of curd and honey
Plain Curd Face Pack
Reduces inflammation and adds a radiant glow to the skin with the combination of curd and turmeric
Turmeric and Curd Face Pack
Exfoliates and brightens the complexion by removing dead skin cells with the help of gram flour and curd
Gram Flour and Curd Face Pack
Soothes and hydrates the skin, providing a fresh and glowing appearance
Cucumber and Curd Face Pack
Aloe Vera and Curd Face Pack
Moisturizes and nourishes the skin, promoting a healthy and natural glow
Honey and Curd Face Pack
Rejuvenates the skin and provides moisture, leaving a radiant glow
Exfoliates and brightens the skin with the help of papaya enzymes and curd
Papaya and Curd Face Pack
Gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin, revealing a healthy and glowing complexion
Oatmeal and Curd Face Pack
Lemon and Curd Face Pack
Brightens the skin and evens out the complexion with the combination of lemon juice and curd
Refreshes and revitalizes the skin, giving it a natural and radiant glow
Tomato and Curd Face Pack
