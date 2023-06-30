Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNe 30, 2023

10 Easy Curd Face Packs For Natural Glow

Moisturizes and brightens the skin with the nourishing properties of curd and honey

Plain Curd Face Pack

Image: Pexels

Reduces inflammation and adds a radiant glow to the skin with the combination of curd and turmeric

Image: Pexels

Turmeric and Curd Face Pack

Exfoliates and brightens the complexion by removing dead skin cells with the help of gram flour and curd

Gram Flour and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Soothes and hydrates the skin, providing a fresh and glowing appearance

Cucumber and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Aloe Vera and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Moisturizes and nourishes the skin, promoting a healthy and natural glow

Image:  Pexels

Honey and Curd Face Pack

Rejuvenates the skin and provides moisture, leaving a radiant glow

Exfoliates and brightens the skin with the help of papaya enzymes and curd

Papaya and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin, revealing a healthy and glowing complexion

Oatmeal and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Lemon and Curd Face Pack

Image:  Pexels

Brightens the skin and evens out the complexion with the combination of lemon juice and curd

Image:  Pexels

Refreshes and revitalizes the skin, giving it a natural and radiant glow

Tomato and Curd Face Pack

