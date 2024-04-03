Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 03, 2024

10 easy ice cream recipes to try

Enjoy this mouthwatering dessert with a scoop of your favorite ice cream put in between two slices of Pan dulce

Pan dulce ice cream sandwich

Image Source: Freepik

On the hot days enjoy the refreshing milkshake with your preferred ice cream flavor, topped with chocolate syrup, and fruit

Ice cream milkshake

Image Source: Freepik

Give your boring cookies an ice cream twist by taking two cookies putting a scoop of ice cream in between and topping it with colorful sprinkles   

Ice cream cookie

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy these homemade ice cream sandwiches, a perfect snack for your vacation time, prepared with two baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream

Ice cream sandwich

Image Source: Freepik

Indulge in this classic ice cream sundae topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and cherry

Image Source: Freepik

Ice cream sundae

Take a bite of ice cream balls dipped in melted chocolate or cocoa powder for a perfect dessert time

Ice cream truffle

Image Source: Freepik

Pair your favorite scoop of ice cream with fizzy root beer, and enjoy this amazing and flavourful combination

Root beer float

Image Source: Freepik

Take a baked donut add the proper amount of ice cream in the center and take a bite of this heavenly and mouth watering dessert

Ice cream stuffed donut

Image Source: Freepik

Ice cream cupcakes

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the delicious cupcakes with ice cream and colorful sprinkles toppings, making it a perfect dessert to enjoy

Add a cooling twist to your hot waffles with a scoop of your favorite ice cream making it a delightful dessert to enjoy

Image Source: Pexels

Ice cream waffles

