Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 03, 2024
10 easy ice cream recipes to try
Enjoy this mouthwatering dessert with a scoop of your favorite ice cream put in between two slices of Pan dulce
Pan dulce ice cream sandwich
Image Source: Freepik
On the hot days enjoy the refreshing milkshake with your preferred ice cream flavor, topped with chocolate syrup, and fruit
Ice cream milkshake
Image Source: Freepik
Give your boring cookies an ice cream twist by taking two cookies putting a scoop of ice cream in between and topping it with colorful sprinkles
Ice cream cookie
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy these homemade ice cream sandwiches, a perfect snack for your vacation time, prepared with two baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream
Ice cream sandwich
Image Source: Freepik
Indulge in this classic ice cream sundae topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and cherry
Image Source: Freepik
Ice cream sundae
Take a bite of ice cream balls dipped in melted chocolate or cocoa powder for a perfect dessert time
Ice cream truffle
Image Source: Freepik
Pair your favorite scoop of ice cream with fizzy root beer, and enjoy this amazing and flavourful combination
Root beer float
Image Source: Freepik
Take a baked donut add the proper amount of ice cream in the center and take a bite of this heavenly and mouth watering dessert
Ice cream stuffed donut
Image Source: Freepik
Ice cream cupcakes
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the delicious cupcakes with ice cream and colorful sprinkles toppings, making it a perfect dessert to enjoy
Add a cooling twist to your hot waffles with a scoop of your favorite ice cream making it a delightful dessert to enjoy
Image Source: Pexels
Ice cream waffles
