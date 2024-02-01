Heading 3
10 easy Indian recipes for lazy bachelors
A simple basic gravy with cooked omelette pieces makes for a delicious and different anda curry
Omelette curry
Image: Shutterstock
An easy-to-make, staple comfort food from South India, with the tangy flavour of lemon juice and the aroma of tempered spices
Lemon rice
Image: Shutterstock
A simple and quick recipe of chunky potato cubes stir-fried with few basic spices
Potato stir fry
Image: Shutterstock
A basic but flavourful and versatile recipe; can be either served as a warm soup or with steamed rice
Tomato Saar
Image: Shutterstock
Sautéed mixed vegetables cooked with Indian spices and added to boiled pasta make for a quick and delicious meal
Indian style pasta
Image: Shutterstock
Delicious South Indian comfort meal even a novice can make!
Curd rice
Image: Shutterstock
Sautéed paneer with tomatoes, onions and aromatic spices is a quick and wholesome recipe
Paneer bhurji
Image: Shutterstock
A perfect one-pot chicken dish that you can make easily with just 3 ingredients!
Lemon pepper chicken
Image: Shutterstock
Pressure-cook lentils with water, turmeric, and salt. In a separate pan, sauté onions, garlic, and spices. Mix together and simmer
Dal Tadka
Image: Shutterstock
Spread butter on bread slices. Top with grated cheese and seasonings. Toast until cheese melts and bread is crispy
Cheese Toast
Image: Shutterstock
