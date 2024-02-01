Heading 3

febrUARY 1, 2024

10 easy Indian recipes for lazy bachelors

A simple basic gravy with cooked omelette pieces makes for a delicious and different anda curry

Omelette curry

Image: Shutterstock 

An easy-to-make, staple comfort food from South India, with the tangy flavour of lemon juice and the aroma of tempered spices

Lemon rice 

Image: Shutterstock 

A simple and quick recipe of chunky potato cubes stir-fried with few basic spices

Potato stir fry

Image: Shutterstock 

A basic but flavourful and versatile recipe; can be either served as a warm soup or with steamed rice

Tomato Saar 

Image: Shutterstock 

Sautéed mixed vegetables cooked with Indian spices and added to boiled pasta make for a quick and delicious meal

Indian style pasta

Image: Shutterstock 

Delicious South Indian comfort meal even a novice can make!

Curd rice 

Image: Shutterstock 

Sautéed paneer with tomatoes, onions and aromatic spices is a quick and wholesome recipe

Paneer bhurji

Image: Shutterstock 

A perfect one-pot chicken dish that you can make easily with just 3 ingredients!

Lemon pepper chicken

Image: Shutterstock 

Pressure-cook lentils with water, turmeric, and salt. In a separate pan, sauté onions, garlic, and spices. Mix together and simmer

Dal Tadka

Image: Shutterstock 

Spread butter on bread slices. Top with grated cheese and seasonings. Toast until cheese melts and bread is crispy

Cheese Toast

Image: Shutterstock 

