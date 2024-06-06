Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 Easy No-Bake Dessert Recipes
Mix peanut butter, melted butter, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar. Press into a pan, melt chocolate chips, and spread over the mixture. Refrigerate for 2 hours
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Image Source: Freepik
Crush Oreos into fine crumbs and mix with softened cream cheese until combined. Roll into balls and dip in melted chocolate. Chill until firm
Oreo Truffles
Image Source: Freepik
Blend cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in whipped cream, pour into a graham cracker crust, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours
No-Bake Cheesecake
Image Source: Freepik
Blend avocados, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla extract. Chill before serving
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
Mix condensed milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Pour into a graham cracker crust and chill for at least 4 hours
Image Source: Freepik
Lemon Icebox Pie
Mix melted butter, Nutella, and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Stir in powdered sugar, pour into a lined pan, and refrigerate until set
Nutella Fudge
Image Source: Freepik
Melt chocolate chips. Dip strawberries into melted chocolate. Place on wax paper and let cool
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Image Source: Freepik
Layer vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and pudding in a dish. Repeat layers, ending with pudding. Top with whipped cream and chill
Banana Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
Coconut Macaroons
Image Source: Freepik
Mix sweetened condensed milk, coconut, and vanilla extract. Drop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet and chill until firm
Mix oats, nuts, peanut butter, honey, and chocolate chips until combined. Roll into balls and refrigerate
No-Bake Energy Bites
Image Source: Freepik
