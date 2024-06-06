Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

june 06, 2024

10 Easy No-Bake Dessert Recipes

Mix peanut butter, melted butter, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar. Press into a pan, melt chocolate chips, and spread over the mixture. Refrigerate for 2 hours

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Image Source: Freepik

Crush Oreos into fine crumbs and mix with softened cream cheese until combined. Roll into balls and dip in melted chocolate. Chill until firm

 Oreo Truffles

Image Source: Freepik

Blend cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in whipped cream, pour into a graham cracker crust, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours

 No-Bake Cheesecake

Image Source: Freepik

Blend avocados, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla extract. Chill before serving 

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Image Source: Freepik

Mix condensed milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Pour into a graham cracker crust and chill for at least 4 hours

Image Source: Freepik

Lemon Icebox Pie

Mix melted butter, Nutella, and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Stir in powdered sugar, pour into a lined pan, and refrigerate until set

 Nutella Fudge

Image Source: Freepik

Melt chocolate chips. Dip strawberries into melted chocolate. Place on wax paper and let cool

 Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Image Source: Freepik

Layer vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and pudding in a dish. Repeat layers, ending with pudding. Top with whipped cream and chill

 Banana Pudding

Image Source: Freepik

 Coconut Macaroons

Image Source: Freepik

Mix sweetened condensed milk, coconut, and vanilla extract. Drop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet and chill until firm

Mix oats, nuts, peanut butter, honey, and chocolate chips until combined. Roll into balls and refrigerate

No-Bake Energy Bites

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here