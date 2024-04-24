Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 easy Nutella recipes
Easy-to-make pancakes with just eggs, Nutella, and flour. Fill or spread Nutella for a sweet treat
Nutella mini pancakes
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cooling and refreshing drink, blending Nutella with chilled milk and ice. Quick relief from hunger
Nutella milkshake
Image Source: Shutterstock
Gooey, nutty brownies capture the chocolatey Nutella flavor. Simple to bake late at night
Nutella brownies
Image Source: Shutterstock
Funky twist on spreading Nutella on bread. Roll, secure, coat with batter and breadcrumbs, then air fry for a cafe-like treat at home
Nutella bread rolls
Image Source: Shutterstock
Gooey Nutella-filled buns, reminiscent of a tempting chocolate fountain. Made healthier with whole wheat flour
Image Source: Shutterstock
Nutella buns
Flaky pastry filled with Nutella, perfect for a quick homemade treat. Versatile in shapes like rolls or croissants
Nutella puff pastry
Image Source: Shutterstock
Quick sweet quesadilla by spreading Nutella on tortillas and adding fruits, nuts, and honey for extra flavor
Nutella quesadilla
Image Source: Shutterstock
Nutella Waffles
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spread Nutella on warm waffles and top with chocolate chips
Nutella Stuffed Strawberries
Image Source: Shutterstock
Fill strawberries with Nutella for a simple and elegant sweet treat
Stir Nutella into hot milk for a cozy and indulgent hot chocolate
Nutella Hot Chocolate
Image Source: Shutterstock
