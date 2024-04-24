Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2024

10 easy Nutella recipes

Easy-to-make pancakes with just eggs, Nutella, and flour. Fill or spread Nutella for a sweet treat

Nutella mini pancakes

Image Source: Shutterstock

Cooling and refreshing drink, blending Nutella with chilled milk and ice. Quick relief from hunger

Nutella milkshake

Image Source: Shutterstock

Gooey, nutty brownies capture the chocolatey Nutella flavor. Simple to bake late at night

Nutella brownies

Image Source: Shutterstock

Funky twist on spreading Nutella on bread. Roll, secure, coat with batter and breadcrumbs, then air fry for a cafe-like treat at home

Nutella bread rolls

Image Source: Shutterstock

Gooey Nutella-filled buns, reminiscent of a tempting chocolate fountain. Made healthier with whole wheat flour

Image Source: Shutterstock

Nutella buns

Flaky pastry filled with Nutella, perfect for a quick homemade treat. Versatile in shapes like rolls or croissants

Nutella puff pastry

Image Source: Shutterstock

Quick sweet quesadilla by spreading Nutella on tortillas and adding fruits, nuts, and honey for extra flavor

Nutella quesadilla

Image Source: Shutterstock

Nutella Waffles

Image Source: Shutterstock

Spread Nutella on warm waffles and top with chocolate chips 

Nutella Stuffed Strawberries

Image Source: Shutterstock

Fill strawberries with Nutella for a simple and elegant sweet treat

Stir Nutella into hot milk for a cozy and indulgent hot chocolate

Nutella Hot Chocolate

Image Source: Shutterstock

