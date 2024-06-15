Heading 3
Jiya Surana
june 15, 2024
10 Easy papad recipes to try
Grind 2 cups of poha. Mix with salt, chili powder, turmeric, and water to form a dough. Roll the dough thin and sun-dry for 2-3 days. Store in an airtight container. Fry or roast until crisp
Poha Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Grind 1 cup soaked moong dal. Mix with salt, chili powder, and optional spices. Spread a thin layer on a greased tray and sun-dry for 2 days. Store in an airtight container
Moong Dal Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Soak 1 cup sabudana for 6 hrs. Grind with salt, chili powder, and cumin. Spread a thin layer on a greased tray, sun-dry for 3 days, store in an airtight container, then fry or roast crispy
Sabudana Papad
Image: Dassana Amit Instagram
Soak urad dal overnight, and grind with salt, chili powder, and optional spices. Spread a thin layer on a greased tray, sun-dry for 2-3 days, store in an airtight container
Urad Dal Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Grate the flesh of 2 large potatoes. Mix with salt, chili powder, and cumin. Spread a thin layer on a greased tray, sun-dry for 2 days, store in an airtight container
Image Source: Freepik
Aloo Papad
Mix 1 cup rice flour with water to form a dough. Add salt and cumin seeds. Roll thin discs, sun-dry for 2-3 days, and store in an airtight container
Rice Papadam
Image Source: Freepik
Mix nachni flour with spices and water to form a dough. Roll out the dough thinly, cut into desired shapes, and sun-dry until crispy
Nachni Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 cup wheat flour with 1/4 cup soaked moong dal, salt, chili powder, and turmeric. Knead into a dough and roll out into thin discs. Sun-dry for 2-3 days and store
Kurdai Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Chana Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Soak chana dal, grind into a coarse paste, mix with spices, flatten into thin discs, and sun-dry until crispy
Blend 2 cups of ripe mango pulp with sugar and cook until thick. Spread on a greased tray and sun-dry for 2 days. Cut and store in a container
Aam Papad
Image Source: Freepik
