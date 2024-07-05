Heading 3

july 05, 2024

10 easy shrimp dishes to try

Enjoy this dish prepared using frozen pre-cooked shrimp, and orzo, a speedy yet flavorful dish for dinner

Shrimp Orzo Pesto

Image Source: Freepik

Try this unique take on ceviche with pickled shrimp, and pre-cooked shrimp make this dish quick to prepare with flavors

Pickled Shrimp

Image Source: Freepik

The shrimp noodles are quick, easy, and packed with flavor, perfect for a tasty weeknight dinner

Shrimp curry

Image Source: Freepik

This luxurious seafood lasagna packed with scallops, shrimp, and crab in a creamy sauce, a satisfying dish to try

Seafood Lasagna

Image Source: Freepik

For special occasions, Shrimp Monterey is unique, and the mild sauce and Monterey Jack cheese complement it perfectly

Shrimp Monterey

Image Source: Freepik

This hearty seafood casserole, filled with rice, seafood like shrimp, and veggies is easy to make

Image Source: Freepik

Seafood Casserole

This rich and creamy Shrimp chowder is perfect for cooking in some hours, ideal to add in the party menu

Shrimp Chowder

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare this restaurant type Shrimp Scampi Linguine by adjusting red pepper flakes as per your taste, and serve with buttery garlic bread

Scrumptious Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Image Source: Freepik

Make a flavorful and authentic paella with a sheet pan ensuring perfect rice, seafood like shrimp, and sausages

Sheet Pan Paella

Image Source: Freepik

This cheesy Cajun Shrimp Alfredo is creamy and spicy enough with powerful flavors

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

Image Source: Freepik

