Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 Easy Side Dishes recipe
Toss your favorite veggies with olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan, then roast until golden perfection
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Vegetables
Image Source: freepik
Boil sweet potatoes until tender, mash with butter, a dash of cinnamon, and a sprinkle of brown sugar
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Image Source: freepik
Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves onto skewers, drizzle with balsamic glaze
Caprese Salad Skewers
Image Source: freepik
Mix cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad
Image Source: freepik
Quickly sauté spinach in olive oil and garlic for a flavorful, nutrient-packed side
Image Source: freepik
Sautéed Garlic Spinach
Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast until crispy and caramelized
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Image Source: freepik
Combine sliced cucumbers, diced avocados, red onion, and a light lime dressing
Cucumber Avocado Salad
Image Source: freepik
Sauté asparagus in butter, garlic, and a squeeze of lemon until tender-crisp
Lemon Butter Asparagus
Image Source: freepik
Herb-Roasted Potatoes
Image Source: freepik
Coat baby potatoes with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and roast until golden and fragrant
Mix corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice for a refreshing salsa
Corn and Black Bean Salsa
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.