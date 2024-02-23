Heading 3

10 Easy Side Dishes recipe

Toss your favorite veggies with olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan, then roast until golden perfection

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Vegetables

Boil sweet potatoes until tender, mash with butter, a dash of cinnamon, and a sprinkle of brown sugar

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves onto skewers, drizzle with balsamic glaze

Caprese Salad Skewers

Mix cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

Quickly sauté spinach in olive oil and garlic for a flavorful, nutrient-packed side

Sautéed Garlic Spinach

Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast until crispy and caramelized

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Combine sliced cucumbers, diced avocados, red onion, and a light lime dressing

Cucumber Avocado Salad

Sauté asparagus in butter, garlic, and a squeeze of lemon until tender-crisp

Lemon Butter Asparagus

Herb-Roasted Potatoes

Coat baby potatoes with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and roast until golden and fragrant

Mix corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice for a refreshing salsa

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

