Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
10 Easy snack recipes
Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and optional toppings like cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, or red pepper flakes
Avocado Toast
Image Source: Pexels
Layer Greek yogurt with granola, fresh fruits like berries or bananas, and a drizzle of honey for a quick and nutritious snack
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Image Source: Pexels
Slice carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, and celery into sticks and serve with store-bought or homemade hummus for a crunchy and satisfying snack
Vegetable Sticks with Hummus
Image Source: Pexels
Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil leaves onto skewers, then drizzle with balsamic glaze and olive oil for a simple yet flavorful snack
Caprese Skewers
Image Source: Pexels
Air-pop popcorn and season with your favorite toppings such as melted butter, grated cheese, nutritional yeast, or cinnamon sugar for a customizable and crunchy snack
Popcorn
Image Source: Pexels
Chop up a variety of fresh fruits like strawberries, pineapple, grapes, and oranges, then toss with a squeeze of lemon juice for a refreshing and healthy snack
Fruit Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Mash ripe avocados with lime juice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and salt to taste, then serve with store-bought or homemade tortilla chips for a tasty dip.
Guacamole with Tortilla Chips
Image Source: Pexels
Cucumber Bites
Image Source: Pexels
Slice cucumbers into rounds and top each with cream cheese smoked salmon, and a sprinkle of dill for an elegant and easy snack
Mix together rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, and add-ins like chocolate chips, dried fruits, or nuts, then roll into bite-sized balls for a quick energy boost
Energy Bites
Image Source: Pexels
Top rice cakes with almond butter and banana slices, avocado and tomato, or cottage cheese and sliced strawberries for a simple and satisfying snack option
Rice Cake Toppings
Image Source: Pexels
