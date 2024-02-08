Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

10 Easy snack recipes

Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and optional toppings like cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, or red pepper flakes

 Avocado Toast 

 Layer Greek yogurt with granola, fresh fruits like berries or bananas, and a drizzle of honey for a quick and nutritious snack

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Slice carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, and celery into sticks and serve with store-bought or homemade hummus for a crunchy and satisfying snack

Vegetable Sticks with Hummus 

Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil leaves onto skewers, then drizzle with balsamic glaze and olive oil for a simple yet flavorful snack

Caprese Skewers 

 Air-pop popcorn and season with your favorite toppings such as melted butter, grated cheese, nutritional yeast, or cinnamon sugar for a customizable and crunchy snack

Popcorn

Chop up a variety of fresh fruits like strawberries, pineapple, grapes, and oranges, then toss with a squeeze of lemon juice for a refreshing and healthy snack

Fruit Salad 

Mash ripe avocados with lime juice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and salt to taste, then serve with store-bought or homemade tortilla chips for a tasty dip.

Guacamole with Tortilla Chips 

Cucumber Bites

Slice cucumbers into rounds and top each with cream cheese smoked salmon, and a sprinkle of dill for an elegant and easy snack

Mix together rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, and add-ins like chocolate chips, dried fruits, or nuts, then roll into bite-sized balls for a quick energy boost

Energy Bites 

Top rice cakes with almond butter and banana slices, avocado and tomato, or cottage cheese and sliced strawberries for a simple and satisfying snack option

Rice Cake Toppings

