10 Easy tips for
a clear skin
13
AUg
2021
Cleanse your face twice a day with a mild face wash. Well, timing is the key! Wash your face right in the morning and before going to bed
Give yourself a facial massage. It will increase blood circulation which in turn will improve the appearance of your skin
Change your pillowcase once a week. It might have dirt, oil and bacteria that can get transferred to your skin
Well, this tip hurts a little but apply makeup only when it is necessary. Give time for your skin to breathe
The least that you can do is to moisturise your skin daily and exfoliate it twice a week without fail
Have a good sleep! It kickstarts the process of regeneration of your skin. Yes, it is a crucial step for healthy skin
Wash your hands often! Well, it has a connection with keeping your skin healthy. Dirty hands may spread bacteria to your skin
Apply soothing mint juice over your face. Wait until it dries. Rinse it off with warm water
Take time to destress yourself. Practice yoga, mediation, or journaling to keep stress at bay
Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. This is a cliched remedy. But it will help to flush out toxins from your body. And leave your skin with a healthy glow
