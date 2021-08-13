10 Easy tips for long lasting makeup
Cleanse, tone and moisturise! This is the only way to prep your skin for make-up. Use a light or a gel-based moisturiser for your face
Do not skip primer! It creates a smooth look and helps all other products to glide over your face
Dab some compact powder after your makeup. It helps the makeup to settle well and also prevents it from looking oily
A good foundation sets the tone right. Use matte foundation. It tends to last longer and blends smoothly onto the skin
Hands off! Keep your hands away from your face. Touching your face often can rip off the makeup quickly
Cool it with ice! Use ice cubes of rosewater before you apply your makeup. It will soothe your skin, tighten your pores and give you smudge-free makeup
Blot away the excess oil! Remove the oily shine over your face with blotting papers
Always use waterproof mascara and eyeliner as these are smudge-free and won’t ruin your makeup no matter what
Exfoliate your skin twice a week. This helps to cleanse your pores and remove dead skin cells, making your skin look clean and clear
Set it up with make-up spray! It helps to keep your make-up in place by forming a protective layer over your face
