Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 17, 2023
10 Easy-to-make morning drinks by celebs
The actress prepares a simple detox water with 1 star anise, chia seeds, and bay leaf soaked overnight in water
Neetu Kapoor
lImage: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The actress has always been vocal about her food and fitness. Her detox drink is Nimbu pani with a pinch of salt and saffron strands
Image: Kareena kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
The Baahubali actress shared a glimpse of her detox drink which consisted of lemon and cinnamon to help cleanse the liver and promote smooth bowels
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Her detox drink consists of fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds. When soaked in water overnight and consumed in the morning, it helps improve bowel movement and releases harmful toxins from the body
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s drink is made of turmeric, spinach and hot water. The drink has a balance of antioxidants and minerals which boosts immunity and metabolism
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor starts off her day with honey and lemon juice mixed with warm water. It helps with digestion and helps your skin glow from within
The actress’ morning drink consists of Turmeric with water. Turmeric is widely known for it’s antibacterial properties
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna’s drink consists of 1 tsp ACV or apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water. It releases toxins and improves your skin
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress' morning routine consists of oil pulling, after which she consumes a warm glass of lemon water
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma follows a 3-step morning ritual, starting off with a turmeric latte, followed by with some lemon water, and ends with some alkaline water which consists of baking soda, lemon and water
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.