Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUNE 17, 2023

10 Easy-to-make morning drinks by celebs

The actress prepares a simple detox water with 1 star anise, chia seeds, and bay leaf soaked overnight in water

Neetu Kapoor

lImage: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The actress has always been vocal about her food and fitness. Her detox drink is Nimbu pani with a pinch of salt and saffron strands

Image: Kareena kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

The Baahubali actress shared a glimpse of her detox drink which consisted of lemon and cinnamon to help cleanse the liver and promote smooth bowels

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Her detox drink consists of fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds. When soaked in water overnight and consumed in the morning, it helps improve bowel movement and releases harmful toxins from the body

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan’s drink is made of turmeric, spinach and hot water. The drink has a balance of antioxidants and minerals which boosts immunity and metabolism

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor starts off her day with honey and lemon juice mixed with warm water. It helps with digestion and helps your skin glow from within

The actress’ morning drink consists of Turmeric with water. Turmeric is widely known for it’s antibacterial properties

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna’s drink consists of 1 tsp ACV or apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water. It releases toxins and improves your skin

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress' morning routine consists of oil pulling, after which she consumes a warm glass of lemon water

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma follows a 3-step morning ritual, starting off with a turmeric latte, followed by with some lemon water, and ends with some alkaline water which consists of baking soda, lemon and water

Anushka Sharma

