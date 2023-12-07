Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
10 easy ways to deal with loneliness
Find ways to be in touch with your family and friends- voice call, video chat or texts
Engage with strangers and explore their interests. This is a good way to be around some people
If you work from home, it’s easy to feel confined within the same four walls every day. You must go out and spend some time with your colleagues and neighbors
Traveling can of course be an excellent way to cope with loneliness and isolation
In case you are stuck at home, you can virtually travel the world by reading tour guide books or watching travel blogs
Focusing on a hobby or interest can help you to feel less alone and strengthen your sense of purpose and meaning
Challenge your negative thoughts and talk to yourself in a kinder, more realistic way—like a caring friend
Join an online community to find like-minded people
Practicing self-care is important when you’re feeling blue. Help yourself feel better!
Writing is a great way to let out your emotions and understand why you’re lonely
