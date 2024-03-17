Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 17, 2024
10 edible flower recipes from India
A refreshing and cooling beverage, fragrant jasmine flowers are infused into sugar syrup and diluted with water
Mogra Sharbat
Image Source: Shutterstock
Besides the usual eggplant pakoras or bhaja that Bengali cuisine is famed for, pumpkin flowers or kumro phool are also a widely eaten ingredient
Kumro Phool Bhaja
Image Source: Shutterstock
In this recipe from tribal communities of the Sahyadris, fresh mahua flowers are boiled, mixed with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and crushed peanuts
Mahua Flower Koshimbir
Image Source: Shutterstock
Neem flowers are used as a flavoring agent for rasam in Tamil Nadu during summer and this acts as a good coolant
Veppam Poo Rasam
Image Source: pexels
Bloody red rhododendron flowers or buransh, as they are commonly known in Himachal Pradesh, are used to make sherbets or raita
Image Source: Shutterstock
Buransh Raita
Made by cooking onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and a bit of tamarind until mushy and blending with the petals of kadamb
Kadamb Ki Chutney
Image Source: pexels
Moringa flowers are used for a Sindhi take on the raita in which flowers are soaked and partially cooked to get rid of their bitterness first
Suwanjhre Jo Matho
Image Source: pexels
Sweet balls made with dried rose petals, nuts, and gulkand
Gulkand Ladoo
Image Source: Shutterstock
Vazhapoo Paruppu Usili
Image Source: Shutterstock
Finely chopped banana flowers are soaked in buttermilk and cooked with coarse lentil mixture in this South Indian preparation
The Parijata flowers are famously used in Assamese delicacies as replacement for saffron, especially in this rice dish
Coconut-Shiuli Rice
Image Source: pexels
