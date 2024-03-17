Heading 3

March 17, 2024

10 edible flower recipes from India

A refreshing and cooling beverage, fragrant jasmine flowers are infused into sugar syrup and diluted with water

Mogra Sharbat

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Besides the usual eggplant pakoras or bhaja that Bengali cuisine is famed for, pumpkin flowers or kumro phool are also a widely eaten ingredient

Kumro Phool Bhaja

Image Source: Shutterstock 

In this recipe from tribal communities of the Sahyadris, fresh mahua flowers are boiled, mixed with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and crushed peanuts

Mahua Flower Koshimbir

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Neem flowers are used as a flavoring agent for rasam in Tamil Nadu during summer and this acts as a good coolant

Veppam Poo Rasam

Image Source: pexels

Bloody red rhododendron flowers or buransh, as they are commonly known in Himachal Pradesh, are used to make sherbets or raita

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Buransh Raita 

Made by cooking onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and a bit of tamarind until mushy and blending with the petals of kadamb

Kadamb Ki Chutney

Image Source: pexels

Moringa flowers are used for a Sindhi take on the raita in which flowers are soaked and partially cooked to get rid of their bitterness first

Suwanjhre Jo Matho

Image Source: pexels

Sweet balls made with dried rose petals, nuts, and gulkand

Gulkand Ladoo

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Vazhapoo Paruppu Usili 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Finely chopped banana flowers are soaked in buttermilk and cooked with coarse lentil mixture in this South Indian preparation

The Parijata flowers are famously used in Assamese delicacies as replacement for saffron, especially in this rice dish

Coconut-Shiuli Rice

Image Source: pexels

