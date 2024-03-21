10 educational places to visit in India 

Chittorgarh, a land filled with history is another best place to visit for educational tours in Rajasthan for both domestic and international visitors
Chittorgarh
It is a great place that has always been captivating travelers for years because of its historical importance, temples and sculptures
Hampi
Its brilliant Mughal, Islamic and Persian architecture revolves around its many attractions like Red Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Itmad-Ud-Daulah making it an ideal place to come for an educational tour
Agra
You can explore its beautiful forts and palaces adorned in rajput style architecture. Jodhpur is another great place to learn about rajasthan and about the rajput rulers
Jodhpur
Famous for the UNESCO-declared heritage sites, the Ajanta and Ellora caves, it also houses Bibi ka Maqbara, whose architecture is similar to the world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
From the famous Howrah bridge to the Victoria Memorial, you will witness a range of attractions perfect for an organized educational tour dripping with information that will sweep you off your feet
Kolkata
Located in Gujarat, Dholavira and Lothal are fortified historic sites, famous for their technological and systematic way of living which was exhibited hundreds of years ago
Dholavira and Lothal
The southern state of Karnataka's Mysore is well known for its royal past and opulent palaces
Mysore
Nalanda
The ancient Indian city of Nalanda, which is now a part of the state of Bihar, was a renowned center of learning. One of the oldest universities in the world, Nalanda University, is where its remains are located
Delhi is a city that combines modernity and heritage. This city offers a wide range of tourist attractions where students may study about several dynasties, including the Mamluk, Khilji, Tughlaq, Sayyid, and Lodi