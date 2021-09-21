sept 21, 2021
10 DIY homemade scrubs for lips
A mixture of coconut oil, brown sugar, honey and lukewarm water is one of the best and effective ways to rub off dead skin from your lips
Make an instant lip scrub with just two tablespoons of olive (or coconut oil), two tablespoons of sugar, 8-10 drops of peppermint and half teaspoon of grapeseed oil!
Another easy DIY lip scrub can be made using one tablespoon of raw honey, one tablespoon of brown sugar and 5-6 drops of lavender essential oil
To make a satisfying chocolate lip scrub, mix 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 2 tbsp brown sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3/4 teaspoon honey and 2 teaspoons olive oil together
A mixture of 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon powder, 1/2 tablespoon of raw honey and 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil also acts as a natural exfoliant
A mixture of dried orange peel powder, brown sugar and drops of almond oil is not only easy to make but also works as an excellent remedy for treating dark, discoloured lips
If you are looking for a sweet treat for your pout, try a mixture of sugar, extra virgin olive oil, a few drops of strawberry extract and some rose-pink food colour
One of the most reliable ways to slough dead skin off is by exfoliating the lips with a paste of coffee and honey
In order to prevent dryness and chapping of lips, you can use a mixture of light brown sugar, honey and some almond oil
Finally, a luxurious yet inexpensive way to get rid of dead skin and dry lips is by applying a mixture of mashed rose petals and some milk
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla