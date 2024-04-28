Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 28, 2024

10 Effective Feminism Quotes

“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them”
—Margaret Atwood

#1

“I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat”
—Rebecca West

#2

“Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings”
—Cheris Kramarae

#3

“It's not my responsibility to be beautiful. I'm not alive for that purpose. My existence is not about how desirable you find me”
—Warsan Shire

#4

A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.
—Gloria Steinem

#5

"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own"
 – Audre Lorde 

#6

"Femininity needs to be embraced wherever it is, whether it be in a man or a woman or a gender non-conforming person"
 – Emma Watson

#7

#8

"Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength"
 – G.D. Anderson 

#9

 "I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves"
 – Mary Shelley 

“This is not a men vs women issue, it’s about people vs prejudice”
—Laura Bates 

#10

