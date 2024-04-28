Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
10 Effective Feminism Quotes
“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them”
—Margaret Atwood
#1
Image Source: pexels
“I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat”
—Rebecca West
#2
Image Source: pexels
“Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings”
—Cheris Kramarae
#3
Image Source: pexels
“It's not my responsibility to be beautiful. I'm not alive for that purpose. My existence is not about how desirable you find me”
—Warsan Shire
#4
Image Source: pexels
A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.
—Gloria Steinem
Image Source: pexels
#5
"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own"
– Audre Lorde
#6
Image Source: pexels
"Femininity needs to be embraced wherever it is, whether it be in a man or a woman or a gender non-conforming person"
– Emma Watson
#7
Image Source: pexels
#8
Image Source: pexels
"Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength"
– G.D. Anderson
#9
Image Source: pexels
"I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves"
– Mary Shelley
“This is not a men vs women issue, it’s about people vs prejudice”
—Laura Bates
#10
Image Source: pexels
