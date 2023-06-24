10 Effective Multani Mitti Packs For Summers

Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Rose Water Multani Mitti Pack
Combine Multani mitti with aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply the pack on your face and rinse off after it dries. It helps in controlling excess oil production and keeps the skin fresh
Aloe Vera Gel Multani Mitti Pack
Mix Multani mitti with mashed avocado and honey. Apply it on your face for 20 minutes and then rinse off. This pack helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin, keeping it supple during summers
Avocado Multani Mitti Pack
Blend Multani mitti with neem powder and a few drops of tea tree oil. Apply the pack on acne-prone areas and leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing off. This pack helps in reducing acne and preventing breakouts
Neem Powder Multani Mitti Pack
Tomato-Turmeric Removal Multani Mitti Pack
Mix Multani mitti with tomato juice and a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply it on your face and neck, and wash it off after it dries. This pack helps in removing tan and brightening the skin
Yogurt Multani Mitti Pack
Combine Multani mitti with yogurt and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it on your face for 15 minutes and then rinse off. This pack helps in lightening dark spots and improving skin tone
Mix Multani mitti with cucumber juice and aloe vera gel. Apply it on your face and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off. This pack helps in soothing sunburned skin and reduce inflammation
Cucumber Juice Multani Mitti Pack
Blend Multani mitti with oatmeal and rose water to create a paste. Gently scrub your face in circular motions with this pack and rinse off. It helps in removing dead skin cells and revealing a brighter complexion
Oatmeal Multani Mitti Pack
Banana Multani Mitti Pack
Combine Multani mitti with mashed banana and a few drops of almond oil. Apply the pack on your face and leave it for 20 minutes before washing off. This pack helps in reducing fine lines and promoting youthful-looking skin
Mix Multani mitti with mint leaves paste and rose water. Apply it on your face and let it dry before rinsing off. This pack helps in refreshing and rejuvenating the skin, providing a cooling effect
Mint Multani Mitti Pack
