Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 07, 2024
10 Effective Skin Care Tips for Teenagers
Ensure you cleanse your face twice a day, to remove dirt, oil, and impurities
Cleanse Twice Daily
Image: Freepik
Choose a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser suitable for your skin type
Use a Gentle Cleanser
Image: Freepik
Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer
Moisturize Regularly
Image: Freepik
Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores
Exfoliate Weekly
Image: Freepik
Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy days
Sun Protection
Image: Freepik
Keep your hands off your face to minimize the transfer of bacteria and oils
Image: Freepik
Avoid Touching Your Face
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy from the inside out
Stay Hydrated
Image: Freepik
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to support skin health
Maintain a Healthy Diet
Image: Freepik
Aim for 8-10 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and regenerate
Get Enough Sleep
Image: Freepik
Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or hobbies to keep your skin clear
Manage Stress
Image: Freepik
