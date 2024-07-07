Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 07, 2024

10 Effective Skin Care Tips for Teenagers

Ensure you cleanse your face twice a day, to remove dirt, oil, and impurities

Cleanse Twice Daily

Image: Freepik

Choose a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser suitable for your skin type

Use a Gentle Cleanser

Image: Freepik

Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer

Moisturize Regularly

Image: Freepik

Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores

Exfoliate Weekly

Image: Freepik

Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy days

Sun Protection

Image: Freepik

Keep your hands off your face to minimize the transfer of bacteria and oils

Image: Freepik

Avoid Touching Your Face

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy from the inside out

Stay Hydrated

Image: Freepik

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to support skin health

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Image: Freepik

Aim for 8-10 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and regenerate

Get Enough Sleep

Image: Freepik

Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or hobbies to keep your skin clear

Manage Stress

Image: Freepik

