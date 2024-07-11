Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 Effective Tips to Grow Nails Faster

Drink plenty of water daily to keep your nails hydrated and prevent breakage

Stay Hydrated

Apply cuticle oil or hand lotion daily to keep your nails and cuticles moisturized

Moisturize Regularly

Consume foods rich in biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids to promote nail growth

Eat a Balanced Diet

Consider taking biotin supplements if your diet lacks enough of this essential nutrient

Take Biotin Supplements

Limit exposure to harsh chemicals, such as cleaning products and acetone-based nail polish removers

Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Wear gloves while doing household chores or gardening to protect your nails from damage

Wear Gloves

Avoid biting your nails or picking at your cuticles, as this can cause damage and slow growth

Don't Bite Your Nails

Regularly trim your nails to prevent snags and breakage, promoting healthier growth

Keep Nails Trimmed 

Use nail hardeners only when necessary, as overuse can make nails brittle

Use Nail Hardeners Sparingly

Gently massage your cuticles to increase blood circulation, encouraging nail growth

Massage Your Cuticles

