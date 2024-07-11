Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 Effective Tips to Grow Nails Faster
Drink plenty of water daily to keep your nails hydrated and prevent breakage
Stay Hydrated
Image: Freepik
Apply cuticle oil or hand lotion daily to keep your nails and cuticles moisturized
Moisturize Regularly
Image: Freepik
Consume foods rich in biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids to promote nail growth
Eat a Balanced Diet
Image: Freepik
Consider taking biotin supplements if your diet lacks enough of this essential nutrient
Take Biotin Supplements
Image: Freepik
Limit exposure to harsh chemicals, such as cleaning products and acetone-based nail polish removers
Avoid Harsh Chemicals
Image: Freepik
Wear gloves while doing household chores or gardening to protect your nails from damage
Image: Freepik
Wear Gloves
Avoid biting your nails or picking at your cuticles, as this can cause damage and slow growth
Don't Bite Your Nails
Image: Freepik
Regularly trim your nails to prevent snags and breakage, promoting healthier growth
Keep Nails Trimmed
Image: Freepik
Use nail hardeners only when necessary, as overuse can make nails brittle
Use Nail Hardeners Sparingly
Image: Freepik
Gently massage your cuticles to increase blood circulation, encouraging nail growth
Massage Your Cuticles
Image: Freepik
