Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 Effective Tips to Prevent Hair Damage

Use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo to avoid stripping your hair of natural oils

Use a Gentle Shampoo

Image: Freepik

Condition regularly to keep your hair moisturized and prevent dryness

Condition Regularly

Image: Freepik

Avoid excessive heat from styling tools to reduce hair damage

Avoid Excessive Heat

Image: Freepik

Limit chemical treatments like coloring, perming, and straightening

Limit Chemical Treatments

Image: Freepik

Wear a scarf or hat and use UV protection sprays to shield your hair from the sun

Protect Your Hair from Sun

Image: Freepik

Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to prevent split ends

Image: Freepik

Trim Your Hair Regularly

Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair gently and reduce breakage

Use a Wide-Tooth Comb

Image: Freepik

Avoid tight hairstyles like ponytails and braids that can cause tension and breakage

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Image: Freepik

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals for healthy hair

Eat a Balanced Diet

Image: Freepik

Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated and strong

Stay Hydrated

Image: Freepik

