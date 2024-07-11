Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 Effective Tips to Prevent Hair Damage
Use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo to avoid stripping your hair of natural oils
Use a Gentle Shampoo
Image: Freepik
Condition regularly to keep your hair moisturized and prevent dryness
Condition Regularly
Image: Freepik
Avoid excessive heat from styling tools to reduce hair damage
Avoid Excessive Heat
Image: Freepik
Limit chemical treatments like coloring, perming, and straightening
Limit Chemical Treatments
Image: Freepik
Wear a scarf or hat and use UV protection sprays to shield your hair from the sun
Protect Your Hair from Sun
Image: Freepik
Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to prevent split ends
Image: Freepik
Trim Your Hair Regularly
Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair gently and reduce breakage
Use a Wide-Tooth Comb
Image: Freepik
Avoid tight hairstyles like ponytails and braids that can cause tension and breakage
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
Image: Freepik
Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals for healthy hair
Eat a Balanced Diet
Image: Freepik
Drink plenty of water to keep your hair hydrated and strong
Stay Hydrated
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.