Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 14, 2023
10 egg dishes of India
Spicy scrambled egg dish made by Parsis. The eggs are slightly runny, creamy, and soft
Akuri
Kerala style roasted eggs cooked in a spicy caramelised onion-tomato gravy
Nadan mutta roast
A rich exotic Mughlai recipe in which koftas of hard boiled eggs are simmered in keema
Nargisi kofta
A popular Bengali street food of paratha stuffed with keema, egg, onions and peppers
Mughlai egg paratha
A spicy combination of mutton liver and eggs cooked with masalas
Anda kaleji
A Bengali snack dish in which a whole egg or half is a spicy coating and deep fried
Dimar devil
Originally from Sri Lanka but very popular in Kerala too. Made by dropping an egg in the center of the appam
Egg appam
Also called Ande ka Khagina, it is the Indian style scrambled eggs
Anda bhurji
A comforting Indian dish of curried eggs with innumerable regional variations
Egg curry
Also known as Egg Pakora is a crispy tea-time snack that is prepared by frying boiled eggs that are coated in a spiced gram flour batter
Egg bonda
