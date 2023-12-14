Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 14, 2023

10 egg dishes of India

Spicy scrambled egg dish made by Parsis. The eggs are slightly runny, creamy, and soft

Akuri 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Kerala style roasted eggs cooked in a spicy caramelised onion-tomato gravy

Nadan mutta roast

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A rich exotic Mughlai recipe in which koftas of hard boiled eggs are simmered in keema

Nargisi kofta 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A popular Bengali street food of paratha stuffed with keema, egg, onions and peppers

Mughlai egg paratha 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A spicy combination of mutton liver and eggs cooked with masalas

Anda kaleji 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A Bengali snack dish in which a whole egg or half is a spicy coating and deep fried

Dimar devil 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Originally from Sri Lanka but very popular in Kerala too. Made by dropping an egg in the center of the appam

Egg appam 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Also called Ande ka Khagina, it is the Indian style scrambled eggs

Anda bhurji 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A comforting Indian dish of curried eggs with innumerable regional variations

Egg curry 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Also known as Egg Pakora is a crispy tea-time snack that is prepared by frying boiled eggs that are coated in a spiced gram flour batter

Egg bonda

Image Source: Shutterstock 

