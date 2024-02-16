Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 egg hair mask ideas for hair problems

Mix eggs with olive oil for hydration and shine

Moisturizing Egg and Olive Oil Mask

Image Source: pexels

Combine eggs with yogurt for protein-rich hair repair

Strengthening Egg and Yogurt Mask

Image Source: pexels

Blend eggs with honey to nourish and soften hair

Nourishing Egg and Honey Mask

Image Source: pexels

Mash eggs with avocado for deep conditioning and moisturising

Conditioning Egg and Avocado Mask

Image Source: pexels

Whisk eggs with lemon juice for scalp detox and shine

Image Source: pexels

Revitalising Egg and Lemon Mask

Combine eggs with coconut oil to repair damaged hair

Repairing Egg and Coconut Oil Mask

Image Source: pexels

 Mix eggs with aloe vera gel to promote hair growth and scalp health

Growth-Stimulating Egg and Aloe Vera Mask

Image Source: pexels

Whisk eggs with tea tree oil to combat dandruff and soothe the scalp

Anti-Dandruff Egg and Tea Tree Oil Mask

Image Source: pexels

Shine-Enhancing Egg and Apple Cider Vinegar Mask

Image Source: pexels

Blend eggs with apple cider vinegar for added shine and pH balance

Mix eggs with beer to add volume and shine to hair strands

Volume-Boosting Egg and Beer Mask

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here