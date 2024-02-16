Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 egg hair mask ideas for hair problems
Mix eggs with olive oil for hydration and shine
Moisturizing Egg and Olive Oil Mask
Combine eggs with yogurt for protein-rich hair repair
Strengthening Egg and Yogurt Mask
Blend eggs with honey to nourish and soften hair
Nourishing Egg and Honey Mask
Mash eggs with avocado for deep conditioning and moisturising
Conditioning Egg and Avocado Mask
Whisk eggs with lemon juice for scalp detox and shine
Revitalising Egg and Lemon Mask
Combine eggs with coconut oil to repair damaged hair
Repairing Egg and Coconut Oil Mask
Mix eggs with aloe vera gel to promote hair growth and scalp health
Growth-Stimulating Egg and Aloe Vera Mask
Whisk eggs with tea tree oil to combat dandruff and soothe the scalp
Anti-Dandruff Egg and Tea Tree Oil Mask
Shine-Enhancing Egg and Apple Cider Vinegar Mask
Blend eggs with apple cider vinegar for added shine and pH balance
Mix eggs with beer to add volume and shine to hair strands
Volume-Boosting Egg and Beer Mask
