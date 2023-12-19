Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
10 eggless breakfasts to try
Quick and nutritious breakfast ready in under 20 minutes
Lemon Vermicelli Upma
Eggless omelet made with besan and veggies. Healthy and satisfying!
Masala Cheela
Delhi's street food delight can be a delicious and filling breakfast also
Matar Kulcha
Buttery goodness filled with paneer, onions, and spices, creating a comforting breakfast choice
Paneer Paratha
Millet-powered breakfast with aromatic spices and veggies, which are healthy yet delicious
Samai upma
High-protein vegan scramble with tofu
Tofu bhurji
A nutritious twist on the Maharashtrian classic sweet, spicy, and lemony
Quinoa Poha
Soft and fluffy rice idlis, served with chutney and sambar
Idli
Vegetable sandwiches are a great way to start. It typically consists of bread slices filled with a variety of fresh, crunchy vegetables and sometimes chutney
Vegetable sandwich
Fermented rice batter is spread thinly to create a crispy, paper-thin dosa filled with spiced potatoes and served with coconut chutney and sambar
Masala Dosa
