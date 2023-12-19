Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 19, 2023

10 eggless breakfasts to try

Quick and nutritious breakfast ready in under 20 minutes

Lemon Vermicelli Upma

Image Source: Shutterstock

Eggless omelet made with besan and veggies. Healthy and satisfying!

Masala Cheela

Image Source: Shutterstock

Delhi's street food delight can be a delicious and filling breakfast also

Matar Kulcha

Image Source: Shutterstock

Buttery goodness filled with paneer, onions, and spices, creating a comforting breakfast choice

Paneer Paratha 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Millet-powered breakfast with aromatic spices and veggies, which are healthy yet delicious

Samai upma 

Image Source: Shutterstock

High-protein vegan scramble with tofu

Tofu bhurji 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A nutritious twist on the Maharashtrian classic sweet, spicy, and lemony

Quinoa Poha 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Soft and fluffy rice idlis, served with chutney and sambar

Idli

Image Source: Shutterstock

Vegetable sandwiches are a great way to start. It typically consists of bread slices filled with a variety of fresh, crunchy vegetables and sometimes chutney

Vegetable sandwich 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Fermented rice batter is spread thinly to create a crispy, paper-thin dosa filled with spiced potatoes and served with coconut chutney and sambar

Masala Dosa

Image Source: Shutterstock

