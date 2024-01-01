Heading 3
january 1, 2024
10 eggless recipes for New Year's Party
One cannot announce the arrival of the New Year without making the season's first gajar ka halwa
Gajar Ka Halwa
Image Source: Pexels
As the chilly winters and the New Year make their way through our doors, the craving for a sweet, rich and warm Moong Dal Halwa is too hard to resist
Moong Ka Halwa
Image Source: Pexels
This humble crumble is the ultimate quick and comforting New Year dessert
Apple Crumble
Image Source: Pexels
Kebabs taste amazing and they can also be made vegan-friendly
Hara Bhara Kebab
Image Source: Pexels
It is among the popular vegetarian appetizers. Must include it in your menu list
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Pexels
Sweet potatoes are simply irresistible! Especially when they're packed with so much flavor and natural sweetness
Sweet Potato
Image Source: Pexels
Noodles are delicious, must include them in your menu card
Veg Hakka Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
Include waffles of different flavors in your New Year Menu list, everyone will love them
Waffle
Image Source: Pexels
Indians love momos with their spicy chutney. You can include it in your menu list
Veg Momos
Image Source: Pexels
Everyone adores Soya Chaap, right? When it's cooked to perfection, you just can't resist licking your fingers
Malai Soya Chaap
Image Source: Pexels
