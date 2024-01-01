Heading 3

january 1, 2024

10 eggless recipes for New Year's Party

One cannot announce the arrival of the New Year without making the season's first gajar ka halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa


Image Source: Pexels 

As the chilly winters and the New Year make their way through our doors, the craving for a sweet, rich and warm Moong Dal Halwa is too hard to resist

Moong Ka Halwa 


Image Source: Pexels 

This humble crumble is the ultimate quick and comforting New Year dessert 

Apple Crumble


Image Source: Pexels 

Kebabs taste amazing and they can also be made vegan-friendly

Hara Bhara Kebab


Image Source: Pexels 

It is among the popular vegetarian appetizers. Must include it in your menu list

Paneer Tikka 


Image Source: Pexels 

Sweet potatoes are simply irresistible! Especially when they're packed with so much flavor and natural sweetness

 Sweet Potato


Image Source: Pexels 

Noodles are delicious, must include them in your menu card

Veg Hakka Noodles


Image Source: Pexels 

Include waffles of different flavors in your New Year Menu list, everyone will love them

Waffle 


Image Source: Pexels 

Indians love momos with their spicy chutney. You can include it in your menu list 

 Veg Momos 


Image Source: Pexels 

Everyone adores Soya Chaap, right? When it's cooked to perfection, you just can't resist licking your fingers

 Malai Soya Chaap


Image Source: Pexels 

