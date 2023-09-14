Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

10 Elegant messy hairstyles

Messy low buns are ideal for casual outings. To get this look, make a low bun and pull out a few hair tresses to give it a messy look

Messy Low Bun

Image: Pexels 

It is one of the most popular hairstyles of this time. Coil up a high ponytail into a bun to get this look. Maintain the puff to get a more voluminous touch

Messy High Bun

Image: Pexels 

This hairstylist gives your look a cute and funky touch, yet it can look charming and elegant with adequate outfits

Twosome Bun Updo

Image: Pexels

This hairstyle adds an immaculate classiness to the bob cut. To create this look simply create waves to your hair

Wavy Messy Bob

Image: Pexels 

Messy Half-updo

Image: Pexels

This look can be easily created by turning the shorter section of your hair into a messy updo and leaving the rest. This hair stylist adds elegance to any hair if styled with an appropriate outfit 

This is the most classy and timeless hairstyle of all. This style can make any outfit glamorous

Messy Side Braid

Image: Pexels

As it is named, this hairstyle can give a touch of royalty to your looks. Gracefully extend a single braid over your the to get this look

Royal Crown Braid

Image: Pexels 

This hairstyle makes simple ponytails look more charming and elegant with a messy touch 

Messy High Ponytails

Image: Pexels

This hairstyle can add elegance to any outfit. To create this look make a bun on the side of your head and pull out a few hair tresses

Messy Side Bun

Image: Pexels 

This hairstyle gives a sleek and polished finish to your look that makes it ideal for any formal event 

Chignon Updo

Image: Pexels 

