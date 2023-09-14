Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Elegant messy hairstyles
Messy low buns are ideal for casual outings. To get this look, make a low bun and pull out a few hair tresses to give it a messy look
Messy Low Bun
Image: Pexels
It is one of the most popular hairstyles of this time. Coil up a high ponytail into a bun to get this look. Maintain the puff to get a more voluminous touch
Messy High Bun
Image: Pexels
This hairstylist gives your look a cute and funky touch, yet it can look charming and elegant with adequate outfits
Twosome Bun Updo
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle adds an immaculate classiness to the bob cut. To create this look simply create waves to your hair
Wavy Messy Bob
Image: Pexels
Messy Half-updo
Image: Pexels
This look can be easily created by turning the shorter section of your hair into a messy updo and leaving the rest. This hair stylist adds elegance to any hair if styled with an appropriate outfit
This is the most classy and timeless hairstyle of all. This style can make any outfit glamorous
Messy Side Braid
Image: Pexels
As it is named, this hairstyle can give a touch of royalty to your looks. Gracefully extend a single braid over your the to get this look
Royal Crown Braid
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle makes simple ponytails look more charming and elegant with a messy touch
Messy High Ponytails
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle can add elegance to any outfit. To create this look make a bun on the side of your head and pull out a few hair tresses
Messy Side Bun
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle gives a sleek and polished finish to your look that makes it ideal for any formal event
Chignon Updo
Image: Pexels
